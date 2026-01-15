Tuned Declares 2026 the Year Hearing Health Becomes a Standard Employer Benefit

Tuned calls on employers to close a critical benefits gap by making hearing health a standard driver of safety, productivity, and wellbeing.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tuned today announced a defining industry commitment. 2026 will be the year hearing health benefits become a standard component of employer-sponsored benefits plans.

Despite affecting millions of working-age adults, hearing health has long been excluded from core benefits strategies. This has created gaps in productivity, safety, engagement, and long-term health outcomes. Tuned is leading a shift away from reactive, out-of-pocket hearing care toward a modern, preventive model built for today’s workforce.

“Hearing health is one of the most underestimated drivers of performance and wellbeing in the workplace,” said Danny Aronson, CEO and Co-Founder of Tuned. “Employers have been forced to treat it as optional because the system made it complex and inaccessible. We built Tuned to remove those barriers. In 2026, hearing health should no longer be a differentiator. It should be the standard.”

The announcement reflects growing momentum among benefits leaders who recognize that untreated hearing loss contributes to communication breakdowns, disengagement, workplace risk, and avoidable healthcare costs. Yet it remains one of the last major blind spots in employee benefits design.

Colonial Life became the first benefits broker to adopt Tuned and integrate hearing health into its benefits offering. This signals a broader shift in how leading organizations approach whole person care.

“Hearing health is no longer a nice-to-have. It is a business imperative,” said Ashley Minor, Senior Vice President of Sales at Colonial Life. “As benefits leaders, we have a responsibility to anticipate what employees actually need, not just what has been traditionally offered. Partnering with Tuned allows us to bring meaningful, modern hearing health access to employers who want to lead, not follow.”

Tuned’s platform is designed to integrate seamlessly into existing benefits ecosystems. It makes hearing care accessible, affordable, and easy for employers to deploy without adding administrative burden.

Introducing Tuned Mono. A Family Inclusive Hearing Benefit

As part of this commitment, Tuned offers Tuned Mono, a voluntary, family-inclusive hearing benefit designed to expand access to preventive and ongoing hearing care. For $12 per year, Tuned Mono provides employees and their families, including employees’ parents, with unlimited virtual hearing screenings, discounted consultations with Tuned audiologists, personalized recommendations, and savings of 30 to 75 percent on devices and services. Tuned Mono is built around the Four Keys to Hearing Health: Prevention, Hearing Loss, Tinnitus, and Balance. Research shows people with even a mild to moderate hearing loss are three times more likely to experience a slip and fall, underscoring the importance of proactive hearing benefits for workplace and family wellbeing.

Interested businesses and individuals can learn more about the advantages of Tuned Mono on the landing page here (https://www.tunedcare.com/tuned-mono-landing-page) or Tuned’s YouTube video here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w2aNVnUhIOw).

“For too long, employees experiencing hearing challenges have adapted quietly or gone without care altogether,” said Ann Boger, Chief Operating Officer of Tuned. “Making hearing health a standard benefit is about more than access. It is about inclusion, dignity, and recognizing how deeply hearing impacts daily work, safety, and family life.”

As part of its 2026 commitment, Tuned is working with employers, brokers, and industry partners who are helping set a new expectation for employee health benefits.

Tuned invites employers, brokers, consultants, and benefits innovators to join the movement and help establish hearing health as a baseline benefit for the modern workforce.

About Tuned

Hearing and balance issues are overlooked by traditional healthcare. Tuned is a telehealth platform that makes comprehensive hearing care a core part of employee wellness. Online hearing screenings, audiology consultations, and cutting-edge solutions, all from the comfort of home. We bring preventive, affordable care to the workforce, treating hearing health as essential to cognitive, emotional, and economic well-being.

Tuned Mono

