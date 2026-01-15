Former WeWork Executive Alex Passler Launches Premium Flex Workspace in London's Holborn

Alex Passler of Vallist

Vallist's premium flagship location at Finlaison House in Holborn opens, changing London's flexible workspace landscape.

Flexible workspace only works when it's built for the long term. With Vallist, we slowed down, partnered with landlords, and designed spaces that could still feel relevant years from now.” — Alex Passler

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LONDON, UK — January 15, 2026 – Alex Passler, former Head of WeWork Northern Europe, has officially opened Vallist's flagship location at Finlaison House in Holborn, marking a decisive shift in London's flexible workspace landscape. The 30,000-square-foot space represents a new hospitality-led model designed to challenge conventional flex office economics while delivering five-star service standards.

Unlike traditional flex operators constrained by lease obligations, Vallist operates through white-label management agreements with landlords - a partnership model that eliminates lease risk while unlocking higher returns. The approach addresses what Passler identifies as fundamental flaws in the legacy co-working business model: operator-centric economics that often prioritized growth over sustainability.

"The biggest lesson learned was that a flexible workspace only works when it's built for the long term," said Passler. "In legacy co-working, the product was compelling, but the model often prioritized speed and scale over durability. With Vallist, we started from the opposite direction: slow down, partner with landlords, and design spaces that could still feel relevant and resilient ten or twenty years from now."

Finlaison House features premium private office suites alongside Vallist's exclusive Work Club membership - a differentiated product providing access to dedicated co-working areas, designer lounges, bookable meeting rooms, and curated amenities without the commitment of a traditional office lease.

Security and privacy are treated with the same care: robust, well-integrated and appropriate for professionals working with sensitive information, without imposing barriers or distractions - a critical consideration given its proximity to London's largest law firms near the Royal Courts of Justice.

"By partnering directly with landlords, we align incentives," Passler explained. "We're focused on building value into the asset, not just filling desks. That allows us to invest properly in design, soundproofing, technology, and service - and to operate with patience rather than pressure."

Beyond the workspace itself, Vallist offers a carefully curated member experience. From thoughtfully designed shared areas to member-led events like cocktail evenings, everything is shaped to feel considered rather than programmed. The company's growth timeline reflects growing institutional landlord interest in partnership models that deliver consistent returns without the balance sheet exposure of traditional flex leases.

About Vallist

Vallist is a London-based flexible workspace operator pioneering hospitality-led office environments through landlord partnership models. Founded by former WeWork executive Alex Passler, Vallist delivers premium private offices and exclusive Work Club memberships designed for professionals seeking elevated workspace experiences. The company operates through white-label management agreements that eliminate lease risk while providing landlords superior returns compared to traditional office letting. Learn more at vallist.com.

