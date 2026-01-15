Vetter reaches key launch milestones for the V-OVS® next tamper-evident syringe closure system

V-OVS® next mounted on a syringe

Several recent steps move the closure toward commercialization

RAVENSBURG, GERMANY, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vetter, a globally operating Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has completed several important steps in the ongoing development and upcoming launch of V-OVSnext.Developed from extensive market feedback, this new closure system will feature several important updates: intuitive handling, innovative functionality and a premium design, that fits a wide range of syringe formats. Together these advances will further enhance the protection and usability V-OVSnext offers for applications across a broad range of markets such as ophthalmology, aesthetic injectables, diluents, and biologics. Unveiled at PharmaPack 2025 and met with significant industry interest, the closure has since taken multiple key steps toward commercial readiness in 2027.After a robust, multi-cycle development process, Vetter has finalized the design of V-OVSnext and initiated industrialization. As part of that process, Vetter will provide its primary syringe glass suppliers with NFHU materials for further implementation and testing across a range of syringe formats.“With the first biopharma customers already giving positive feedback, we’re excited to see market uptake by some glass suppliers,” says Lars Hahn, Senior Vice President Global Sales Organization at Vetter. “We’ve already had successful conversations with multiple value chain partners and received consistently encouraging responses that reinforce our confidence in this launch.”Vetter has completed two more important verification steps of its own: After successfully completing a first Human Factors study earlier in 2025, a second Human Factors study and a key Functional Study have both delivered positive results for V-OVSnext.While the earlier evaluation focused on product and user-related feedback, the second Human Factors study additionally included a use related risk analysis to confirm that V-OVSnext enables safe and effective handling. After evaluating the closure system’s usability and comparing it with the original V-OVSclosure, study participants confirmed: V-OVSnext is a user-friendly design that offers an enhanced user experience with a differentiating look and feel.In addition, Vetter evaluated the structural performance of V-OVSnext during manufacturing and handling. First tests demonstrated that V-OVSnext further improves upon the performance of the existing V-OVS, supports intuitive handling, and reduces the likelihood of misuse.“Our goal was to combine safety, usability, and design in a way that truly benefits the user of the system,” says Dr. Claus Feussner, Senior Vice President Development Service at Vetter. “The positive results from both usability and performance evaluations confirm that V-OVSnext delivers on these objectives.”With these milestones achieved, Vetter will continue to advance V-OVSnext down its pathway toward launch. Industrialization is on track and commercialization is scheduled for 2027. Post-launch, Vetter will continue to offer both V-OVSand V-OVSnext, expanding its portfolio of solutions for customers’ syringe-based products. Furthermore, V-OVSand V-OVSnext share the same contact materials and a range of industry standard tip cap rubber formulations, making it easy to upgrade to the new system as a lifecycle measure for existing drugs or a differentiating factor for new drugs.

