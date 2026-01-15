Patterson Consulting Group Announces 19% Price Reduction to Support Small Businesses Amid Economic Pressures

Woman-owned HR consulting firm lowers rates to improve access to people-first HR support for small businesses.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patterson Consulting Group (PCG), an independently owned HR consulting firm, announces a 19% reduction in its service rates in response to rising costs and tighter budgets faced by small businesses. This decision is part of PCG’s ongoing commitment to make high-quality, people-first HR solutions more accessible amid challenging economic conditions.Many small business leaders have expressed difficulty accessing critical HR support due to budget constraints. PCG, led by Principal & Founder Jennifer Patterson, reevaluated its financial model to identify a sustainable way to ease these burdens while upholding its commitment to exceptional client service.“As a small business ourselves, we understand the pressures our clients are facing. We wanted to find a way to make our services more accessible without losing the quality and dedication we’re known for,” Jennifer Patterson stated. “Lowering our rates is about helping businesses access the HR support they need during uncertain times.”This rate reduction applies to new project pricing and hourly assignments, while services like handbook design, HR audit fees, and the nonprofit discount remain unchanged. With this adjustment, PCG aims to reinforce its dedication to small businesses, supporting their growth during challenging times.The announcement comes as PCG approaches its fifth anniversary in 2026, marking five years of growth, flexibility, and dedication to helping organizations navigate increasingly complex people challenges. It also reinforces PCG’s commitment to ensuring that strategic HR support remains attainable for all.“We’re not only aiming to make our services more accessible, but we’re investing in the builders, creators, and leaders who drive our communities forward. It’s our way of helping the local economy grow stronger,” Patterson added. Learn more about PCG's new lower rates and dedication to helping small businesses thrive.About Patterson Consulting GroupPatterson Consulting Group (PCG) is a woman-owned HR consulting firm dedicated to providing tailored, strategic HR solutions that help businesses thrive. PCG offers comprehensive services, including HR audits, handbook design, role realignment, training and development programs, employee engagement strategies, retention plan creation, and more. Combining expertise, a diverse skill set, and a commitment to people-first service, PCG delivers impactful HR support for businesses in St. Louis and beyond. For more information, visit www.pattersonconsultinggroup.com

