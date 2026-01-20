Global energy leaders join Energy Connects Advisory Board to drive the next phase of dynamic growth

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Energy Connects , a global energy media platform by dmg events, has appointed a Global Advisory Board to strengthen its vision as the world’s leading source of thought leadership, analysis and intelligence in the energy sector.Energy Connects stands out in a competitive global energy media landscape through its credible and high-calibre industry coverage, backed by an unmatched audience reach of 2 million global energy leaders and professionals. As a fast-growing multi-platform business, Energy Connects addresses the critical need for strategic guidance and well-researched data in an industry undergoing rapid and complex transformation, serving as an indispensable resource for informed decision-making across the energy value chain.Comprising some of the world’s leading authorities in global energy policy, innovation and geoeconomics, the Energy Connects Global Advisory Board further strengthens this vision and provide strategic support to deliver an exceptional content experience to the most influential communities in global energy.The Energy Connects Global Advisory Board was constituted last year and comprises:• H.E. Tarek El-Molla: Former Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Egypt• Nobuo Tanaka: Executive Director Emeritus, International Energy Agency• Joseph McMonigle: President & CEO, Global Center for Energy Analysis; former IEF Secretary General• Dr. Carole Nakhle: CEO, Crystol Energy; Secretary General, Arab Energy ClubConvening every quarter, the board will work to further reinforce Energy Connects’ standing as an insightful, engaging, and data-backed energy journalism platform with editorial standards rooted in credible and exclusive content.Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, said: “Welcoming such a distinguished group of leaders to the inaugural Energy Connects Global Advisory Board marks an important step in strengthening our vision for Energy Connects. Their collective experience in shaping energy policy, advancing innovation and guiding international dialogue will be instrumental in ensuring Energy Connects remains a trusted source of insight and analysis. At a time when the energy industry is undergoing rapid change, their guidance will help us expand our global perspective and deliver content that supports informed decision-making across the energy value chain.”Catering to a verified global database of 2 million+ energy professionals and 80,000+ newsletter subscribers, and featuring 1 million+ monthly page views and 325,000+ distributed print copies annually, Energy Connects has consistently delivered impressive year-on-year audience growth driven by expanded global reach, strong pool of thought leadership content and analysis, and a targeted digital marketing strategy for an audience that already includes 22% Chair and board level and 39% C-level and senior management.Contributors to the platform’s exclusive Ministerial and C-level editorial coverage in 2025 included Secretary Doug Burgum, US Secretary of the Interior; Secretary Chris Wright, United States Secretary of Energy; H.E. Haitham Al Ghais, OPEC Secretary General; and Francesco La Camera, IRENA Director General. The Energy Connects Global Advisory Board will advise on strategies to further scale up this exclusive line-up, helping Energy Connects readers and partners gain deeper insights into the industry, anticipate trends and opportunities, and make better business decisions.Commenting on his appointment, H.E. Tarek El-Molla, Egypt’s long-serving Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, said: “I am delighted to join the Energy Connects Global Advisory Board along with my esteemed colleagues and put all our expertise together to anticipate and address the rapid changes redefining the global energy landscape.”Joseph McMonigle, widely recognised for his outstanding role as the Secretary General of the International Energy Forum (IEF), said: “I am deeply honoured to join the esteemed Energy Connects Advisory Board and look forward to providing a holistic view of the forces redefining global energy demand and supply.”Nobuo Tanaka, who served as the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency between 2007–2011, said: “I am very happy to join the Global Advisory Board and collaborate with Energy Connects on global energy issues at an unpredictable and fast-evolving time for the industry.”Dr Carole Nakhle, a globally-recognised energy economist and founder & CEO of the multi-award-winning Crystol Energy, said: “At a time when energy systems are being reshaped by geopolitical shifts, technological advances, and climate imperatives, platforms like Energy Connects are vital to shaping informed discourse. I am thrilled to join this impressive Advisory Board and contribute to a sharper, more global perspective on the energy transition.”Energy Connects is the premier energy media platform from dmg events - the world’s largest organiser of energy events, including ADIPEC, Gastech, India Energy Week and Global Energy Show Canada. It is also a trusted media partner for globally-renowned industry organisations such as OPEC, UN Conference of Parties (COP), International Energy Agency and the World Nuclear Association.

