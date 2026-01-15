A Night of Elegance and Edge: New York Fashion Week Season 3 Takes Over St. Bartholomew’s Church This February 14, 2026

By EC Entertainment + Media and MY Runway Project

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Valentine’s Day, prepare to fall in love with fashion all over again.On February 14, 2026, the iconic St. Bartholomew’s Church at 325 Park Avenue will be transformed into a breathtaking runway cathedral as New York Fashion Week Season 3 unveils a show like no other.Presented by EC Entertainment + Media and My Runway Project, with the creative support of Skinthetics and Core Assist, this highly anticipated event will spotlight the visionary works of six powerhouse designers:• Emily Sy – known for her romantic silhouettes and modern femininity• Angelo Estera | Dubai – bringing opulence and architectural drama to the runway• Renner – redefining street couture with bold, sculptural flair• Caira Couture Dress – delivering ethereal elegance with every stitch• Carl Andrada – fusing tradition and innovation in menswear and beyond• Joselito Cabungcal – master of detail, texture, and timeless sophistication for Kid's RunwayEach designer will unveil a curated collection of masterpieces, promising an unforgettable evening of artistry, culture, and high fashion. From couture to avant-garde, this show is a celebration of global talent and fearless creativity.Doors open at 2:00 PM. Show starts at 7:00 PM.Join us for a night where history, style, and spectacle collide—beneath the vaulted ceilings of one of New York’s most storied landmarks.Visit out website for more details.For media inquiries, sponsorships, or VIP access, please contact:finance@ecentertainmentmedia.com

