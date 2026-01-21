Jewish Spiritual Leaders Institute Launches New Semester with Class #31 and Ordains Three New Clergy

JSLI Class #29 ordains three Rabbis who enter the world prepared to make a difference

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jewish Spiritual Leaders Institute (JSLI) is pleased to announce the start of a new academic semester with the launch of Class #31, alongside the recent ordination of three new clergy, marking another significant milestone in the institute’s continued growth.

Class #31 joins Class #30, which began studies in September, creating a combined learning community that brings together a diverse group of students from across the United States. Participants now hail from Michigan, Florida, California, Connecticut, Wisconsin, Illinois, Texas, Massachusetts, Maine, and Maryland, reflecting the national reach and broad appeal of JSLI’s clergy training model.

In addition, two cantors from New York and Colorado are currently studying with Rabbi Steve Blane, further enriching the program’s interdisciplinary and musical-spiritual dimensions.

The new semester follows the ordination of three JSLI graduates, who now join a growing alumni network serving communities in clergy leadership, lifecycle officiation, education, chaplaincy, and independent spiritual settings. Their ordination reflects JSLI’s mission to prepare grounded, thoughtful, and ethically responsive Jewish leaders for today’s evolving Jewish landscape.

“Each new class strengthens the learning community and deepens the relationships that are central to JSLI,” said Rabbi Blane. “What’s especially meaningful is seeing students from different regions, backgrounds, and callings learning together and supporting one another.”

Now entering its thirty-first class, JSLI continues to offer accessible, serious, and inclusive clergy education through a cohort-based model emphasizing mentorship, relational learning, and real-world application.

With Classes #30 and #31 now studying together and newly ordained clergy stepping into leadership roles, JSLI looks ahead to a semester defined by learning, connection, and service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.