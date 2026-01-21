Jewish Spiritual Leaders Institute Launches New Semester with Class #31 and Ordains Three New Clergy

JSLI Class #29 ordains three Rabbis who enter the world prepared to make a difference

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jewish Spiritual Leaders Institute (JSLI) is pleased to announce the start of a new academic semester with the launch of Class #31, alongside the recent ordination of three new clergy, marking another significant milestone in the institute’s continued growth.

Class #31 joins Class #30, which began studies in September, creating a combined learning community that brings together a diverse group of students from across the United States. Participants now hail from Michigan, Florida, California, Connecticut, Wisconsin, Illinois, Texas, Massachusetts, Maine, and Maryland, reflecting the national reach and broad appeal of JSLI’s clergy training model.

In addition, two cantors from New York and Colorado are currently studying with Rabbi Steve Blane, further enriching the program’s interdisciplinary and musical-spiritual dimensions.

The new semester follows the ordination of three JSLI graduates, who now join a growing alumni network serving communities in clergy leadership, lifecycle officiation, education, chaplaincy, and independent spiritual settings. Their ordination reflects JSLI’s mission to prepare grounded, thoughtful, and ethically responsive Jewish leaders for today’s evolving Jewish landscape.

“Each new class strengthens the learning community and deepens the relationships that are central to JSLI,” said Rabbi Blane. “What’s especially meaningful is seeing students from different regions, backgrounds, and callings learning together and supporting one another.”

Now entering its thirty-first class, JSLI continues to offer accessible, serious, and inclusive clergy education through a cohort-based model emphasizing mentorship, relational learning, and real-world application.

With Classes #30 and #31 now studying together and newly ordained clergy stepping into leadership roles, JSLI looks ahead to a semester defined by learning, connection, and service.

Carole Kivett
Jewish Spiritual Leaders Institute/Sim Shalom
+1 201-338-0165
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Jewish Spiritual Leaders Institute Launches New Semester with Class #31 and Ordains Three New Clergy

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Carole Kivett
Jewish Spiritual Leaders Institute/Sim Shalom
+1 201-338-0165
Company/Organization
Sim Shalom/JSLI
54 Riverside Drive, Suite GRA
New York, New York, 10024
United States
+1 917-407-1166
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

ABOUT SIM SHALOM AND JSLI Sim Shalom is an interactive online Jewish Universalist synagogue which is liberal in thought and traditional in liturgy. Created in 2009 by Rabbi Steven Blane on Manhattan's Upper West Side, Sim Shalom offers a means of connecting the unconnected. Rabbi Blane and Associate Rabbis lead accessible Shabbat services every Friday night using a virtual interface and additionally Sim Shalom provides online education programs, Jazz concerts, conversion and life-cycle ceremonies along with weeknight services at 7:00PM EST. Rabbi Blane is also the founder and director of the Jewish Spiritual Leaders' Institute, the online professional rabbinical program and of the Union of Jewish Universalist Communities, http://www.ujuc.org. Sim Shalom, a non profit 501 © (3) tax-exempt organization, nurtures a Jewish connection through its mission of innovative services, creative education and dynamic outreach to the global community. For more information visit the website or call 201-338-0165.

More From This Author
Jewish Spiritual Leaders Institute Launches New Semester with Class #31 and Ordains Three New Clergy
JSLI Ordained Clergy Gather in New York for Alumni Retreat Focused on Community, Conversation, and Camaraderie
Sim Shalom the Online Synagogue offers Havdalah Services
View All Stories From This Author