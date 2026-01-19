'Invisible Power' Enters Singapore with Momcozy Air1 Ultra-Slim Breast Pump for Mothers On-the-Go

Singaporean mothers are globally-minded, tech-savvy, and deserve nothing less than innovation that offers true freedom and confidence... the Momcozy Air 1 Ultra-Slim Breast Pump.” — Ellen Zhou, APAC Marketing Director at Momcozy.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Momcozy, the Global No.1 wearable breast pump brand, today announced the Singapore launch of its latest innovation, the Momcozy Air 1 Ultra-slim Breast Pump, marking its APAC debut at Mummy's Market Expo 2026.

The Air 1 will be officially unveiled to Singaporean parents from 16–18 January 2026 at Singapore Expo, Hall 5, Booth B01, offering mothers a first-hand experience of its world-first top-view transparent design, ultra-slim profile, and smart pumping technology.

Alongside this flagship breast pump, parents can explore Momcozy's comprehensive product ecosystem, including but not limited to the beloved M Series, the Momcozy Mobile Flow Hands-Free Breast Pump M9 for balanced performance and the All-in-one M5 Wearable Breast Pump for essential, lightweight comfort—ensuring every mother finds her perfect fit.

Availability in Singapore

The award-winning Momcozy Air 1 Ultra-slim Breast Pump and the complete Momcozy ecosystem are now available to Singaporean mothers through:

● Online Stores: momcozy.com, Amazon, Shopee, Lazada & TikTok Shop

● Distributor: Available at leading baby specialty stores under official offline distributor J&E Baby & Mothercare Pte Ltd, www.momcozysg.com

Celebrating the APAC Debut at Mummy's Market Expo 2026

As Singapore’s premier baby and maternity fair, Mummy's Market Expo provides the ideal stage for Momcozy’s regional debut. Expo visitors can expect live product demonstrations, exclusive launch offers, and limited-edition gifts, available only during the three-day event.

Designed for modern, multitasking mothers, the Momcozy Air 1 features an ultra-slim 61mm profile, discreet hands-free wearability, and a transparent top-view window that allows precise alignment at a glance. The pump is supported by a wireless charging case and the Momcozy mobile app, offering personalised control and seamless daily use.

Recognized with prestigious international awards including a TIME Special Mention, the Air 1delivers medical-grade suction power of up to -280mmHg, combining performance with quiet, minimalist design.

“We are incredibly excited to bring the Air 1 to Singapore first,” said Ellen Zhou, APAC Marketing Director at Momcozy. “This product was born from a deep understanding of the dynamic, multitasking mother. Singaporean mothers are globally-minded, tech-savvy, and deserve nothing less than innovation that offers true freedom and confidence. Launching our most premium, award-winning product here is a testament to our commitment and respect for their journey.”



Strategic Offline Partnership with J&E Baby & Mothercare

To support its physical retail presence in Singapore, Momcozy has partnered with J&E Baby & Mothercare Pte Ltd as its exclusive offline distributor.

With over 25 years of experience and an established wholesale and retail network across Singapore and the region, J&E Baby & Mothercare plays a key role in bringing the Momcozy ecosystem into trusted retail environments where parents can see, feel, and experience the products in person.

Shaun Tay, Director of J&E Baby & Mothercare Pte Ltd, said: “Our mission has always been to partner with brands that offer genuine solutions. Momcozy’s vision of ‘Becoming Cozy’ and reshaping the motherhood experience through integrated comfort deeply resonated with us. This is exactly what the modern Southeast Asian mother is seeking. We are deploying our entire network to introduce Momcozy not as a gadget brand, but as a comprehensive support partner for the contemporary mother’s journey.”

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has emerged as the Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump** brand. Beyond the flagship Momcozy Air 1 Ultra-slim Breast Pump (https://cutt.ly/MomcozyAir1), our comprehensive range includes the bestselling M Series wearable pumps (like the Momcozy Mobile Flow Hands-Free Breast Pump M9 (https://cutt.ly/MomcozyM9) and All-in-one M5 Wearable Breast Pump (https://cutt.ly/MomcozyM5), designed to offer a solution for every need and lifestyle. Loved by over 4.5 million*** mothers in 60 countries, Momcozy empowers every stage of the motherhood journey.

*Based on internal testing against the top 10 wearable breast pumps listed on Amazon in the U.S., Canada, Germany, and France, as of September 2025.**Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024***Data as of July 2025 from Amazon official platform.

For more information, visit www.momcozy.com.

