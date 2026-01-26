NANOGEIOS LABORATORY ACHIEVES CRITICAL MILESTONE IN DEVELOPMENT OF REVOLUTIONARY ARCSTASIS SPACE POWER TECHNOLOGY

Laboratory testing confirms core principles behind Arcstasis Photon-Phonon Hybrid technology, paving the way for upcoming partner engagements

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NanoGeios Laboratory today announced successful completion of initial testing phases for its groundbreaking Arcstasis Photon-Phonon Hybrid technology, marking a significant advancement in space power generation capabilities. The technology has demonstrated promising results in controlled laboratory environments, paving the way for upcoming partner engagements and integration planning.The Arcstasis system represents a fundamental reimagining of space power generation, addressing the critical energy constraints that have limited mission capabilities across satellite operations, lunar exploration, and space station infrastructure. Through its innovative dual-energy capture approach, Arcstasis simultaneously harnesses both solar photons and thermal energy (phonons) that conventional systems waste as heat."Our laboratory testing has confirmed the core principles behind Arcstasis technology, demonstrating consistent performance improvements over traditional space power systems," stated the Chief Technology Officer at NanoGeios Laboratory. "The positive results validate our three-year development journey and position us to begin meaningful conversations with strategic partners about real-world applications."The Arcstasis technology development has progressed through multiple design iterations, with current testing focused on optimizing energy conversion efficiency and thermal management performance. Early results indicate substantial improvements in power density and operational stability under simulated space conditions.NanoGeios Laboratory plans to complete the current fine-tuning phase by Q3 2026, at which point the company will be prepared to engage with space agencies and commercial aerospace partners for integration planning and demonstration missions. This milestone will mark the transition from laboratory development to practical space applications."The Arcstasis technology addresses the most pressing challenge in modern space systems: how to generate more power within the same physical constraints," the CTO added. "We're not just improving existing technology – we're creating a new category of space power generation that will enable longer missions, more capable payloads, and unprecedented operational flexibility."Laboratory testing has confirmed the system's ability to maintain stable operation across varying conditions while demonstrating robust radiation resistance characteristics. The technology's unique approach to thermal management reduces reliance on traditional cooling systems, potentially revolutionizing spacecraft design and mission capabilities.NanoGeios Laboratory has deposited provisional patents protecting the core Arcstasis technology and is actively advancing the patenting process, with additional intellectual property development ongoing. The company anticipates announcing partnership opportunities and demonstration mission details in Q3 2026.For more information about NanoGeios Laboratory and the Arcstasis technology development progress, visit:NANOGEIOS LABORATORY

