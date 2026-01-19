Momcozy Debuts 'Invisible Power', Showcasing the Momcozy Air 1 Ultra-Slim Breast Pump for Modern Mothers

...the Air 1 represents our highest standard of innovation a testament to our respect for mothers in APAC and our dedication to their journey.” — Ellen Zhou, APAC Marketing Director

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Momcozy, the Global No.1 wearable breast pump brand and Cozy Reformer, proudly announces the launch of its award-winning Momcozy Air 1 Ultra-Slim Breast Pump in Philippines (https://cutt.ly/BtkFDbdY). This debut introduces mothers to the world’s slimmest pump* with a revolutionary transparent design, engineered to provide unmatched discretion and empower their motherhood journey.

Award-Winning, Industry-First Innovation

Momcozy marks its APAC debut with an exclusive launch in Singapore, showcased at the Mummy's Market Expo from 16 to 18 January 2026 at the Singapore Expo.

The Momcozy Air 1 Ultra-Slim Breast Pump sets a new industry standard with its ultra-slim 61mm profile, the slimmest pump available*, and features the world’s first top-view transparent design for perfect alignment and ease of use. It delivers hospital-grade suction power (-280mmHg), a generous 180ml capacity, and a smart wireless charging case that enhances mobility. The pump is further empowered by the smart Momcozy app, allowing personalized settings and tracking.

Recognized with prestigious international awards including a TIME Special Mention, the Air 1 embodies Momcozy’s commitment to merging cutting-edge technology with intuitive, mother-centric design.

“Introducing the Air 1 across APAC is a statement of our commitment to the modern mother,” said Ellen Zhou, APAC Marketing Director. “We created it for women who seek freedom, confidence, and uncompromising support. With its ultra-slim form, transparent design, smart features, and award-winning engineering, the Air 1represents our highest standard of innovation—a testament to our respect for mothers in APAC and our dedication to their journey.”

Where to Buy

The award-winning Momcozy Air 1 and the complete Momcozy ecosystem are now available to Philippino mothers through:

● Online Stores: momcozy.com (https://cutt.ly/momcozywebsite), Shopee (https://cutt.ly/BtkFDbdY), Lazada (https://cutt.ly/KtkJqxgT), TikTokShop (https://cutt.ly/MomcozyTikTokPH)

Empowering the APAC Mother with Our Premium Offering

Led by the flagship Momcozy Air 1 Ultra-Slim Breast Pump the Momcozy product ecosystem is complemented by the popular M Series, including the Momcozy Mobile Flow Hands-Free Breast Pump M9for balanced performance and the All-in-one M5 Wearable Breast Pump for a lightweight, essential experience, ensuring every mother finds her perfect fit.

Motherhood is a continuous journey of growth. At Momcozy, we are committed to putting mothers first, respecting their bodies, choices, and unique paths. As a mom-first femtech ecosystem brand, we provide Cozy Tech, Real Support, and Warm Connection, helping mothers move through every stage of motherhood with greater ease and confidence. Our mission is to bring genuine comfort and support to mothers and families in Malaysia and around the world.



About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has emerged as the Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump** brand. Beyond the flagship Momcozy Air 1 Ultra-Slim Breast Pump (https://cutt.ly/BtkFDbdY, our comprehensive range includes the bestselling M Series wearable pumps (like the Momcozy Mobile Flow Hands-Free Breast Pump M9 (https://cutt.ly/ftkFD7Vv) and All-in-one M5 Wearable Breast Pump (https://cutt.ly/qtkJwQz3), designed to offer a solution for every need and lifestyle. Loved by over 4.5 million*** mothers in 60 countries, Momcozy empowers every stage of the motherhood journey.

*Based on internal testing against the top 10 wearable breast pumps listed on Amazon in the U.S., Canada, Germany, and France, as of September 2025.**Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024***Data as of July 2025 from Amazon official platform.

For more information, visit www.momcozy.com.

