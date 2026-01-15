Author Lucy Gilbert Transforms Her Brain Tumour Journey into a Healing Children’s Story

Hope the Healing Pixie Uses Fantasy and Positivity to Explore Illness, Recovery and Inner Strength

PONTYCLUN, RHONDDA CYNON TAF, WALES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --About The Book:Hope the Healing Pixie: A Story of Health and Positivity is a children’s story inspired by author Lucy Gilbert’s real-life experience of serious illness. Told through the gentle lens of fantasy, the book follows a devoted Princess who falls gravely ill after years of putting others first. Guided by her Guardian Angel, she discovers she is no longer a Princess but a Healing Pixie, learning to heal herself through belief, positivity and rest.Written with warmth and honesty, the story introduces young readers to themes of wellbeing, emotional resilience and self-care without fear or clinical detail. The book encourages children to understand that healing can begin from within and that hope remains even during the hardest moments.Key Highlights:• A fantasy story rooted in the author’s real health journey• Gentle introduction to illness, recovery and emotional wellbeing for children• Themes of self-belief, positivity and caring for both mind and body• Suitable for shared reading and discussion between parents and childrenAbout the Author:Lucy Gilbert lives in South Wales and is the mother of a seven-year-old daughter. She worked as a Drama teacher for 13 years before collapsing in March 2024 and being diagnosed with a Grade 3 Astrocytoma brain tumour. Hope the Healing Pixie is based on Lucy’s lived experience and her journey towards healing, wellbeing and a renewed sense of purpose.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.