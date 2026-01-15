Dubai Duty Free Achieves Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Elevating Its Commitment to Inclusive Travellers Experiences

This milestone is a testament to our commitment to delivering inclusive service to our diverse customer base.” — Ramesh Cidambi, managing director of Dubai Duty Free

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai Duty Free earns the prestigious Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), following the completion of autism-specific training and an onsite review to ensure best practices are implemented across operations. The designation reflects Dubai Duty Free’s commitment to inclusive service and to creating a welcoming, supportive environment for travelers with autism and other hidden disabilities.

“It is an honour to receive this certification from IBCCES,” says Ramesh Cidambi, managing director of Dubai Duty Free. “This milestone is a testament to our commitment to delivering inclusive service to our diverse customer base. It aligns with Dubai Duty Free’s broader efforts to enhance accessibility and inclusivity across our operations and reinforces our belief that travel should be a safe and welcoming experience for everyone.”

The CAC designation is granted to organizations that demonstrate measurable commitment to autism awareness and inclusive service delivery. As part of the certification process, Dubai Duty Free teams complete evidence-based training developed and delivered by IBCCES, covering sensory awareness, communication best practices, and real-world service scenarios. The onsite review ensures that training translates into consistent, operational application.

“Certified Autism Center™ designation represents preparation, accountability, and trust,” says Myron Pincomb, CEO and board chairman of IBCCES. “By completing autism-specific training and an onsite review, Dubai Duty Free shows leadership in inclusive travel retail and a clear commitment to supporting individuals with autism and hidden disabilities. This certification signals to travelers and families that inclusion is embedded into daily operations, not treated as an afterthought.”

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Dubai Duty Free will now be featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, a free tool that provides individuals with disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide—including iconic experiences such as the Inside Burj Al Arab Tour—the app ensures seamless, enjoyable experiences for all visitors.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

About Dubai Duty Free

Founded on 20th December 1983, Dubai Duty Free is one of the biggest single travel retail operators in the world, currently operating around 40,000 sqm of retail space across Dubai International and Al Maktoum International airports.

Now employing over 5,800 people, the operation has consistently raised the benchmark for airport retailing, and it continues to grow.



Dubai Duty Free expands on all fronts; it has a wide range of products and services and is one of the greatest travel retail success stories. With strong marketing and a series of innovative promotions to help drive business, Dubai Duty Free also maintains a high profile through a range of sponsorships, which focus mainly on sporting events. It has become a major player in Dubai’s economy by becoming a world-class tourist, business, and shopping haven.



In addition to the retail division Dubai Duty Free operates a Leisure Division which includes The Irish Village both in Garhoud and Studio One Hotel, the Creekside Hotel Dubai and the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, home to the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.



Through its own Dubai Duty Free Foundation, the airport retailer is committed to empowering people of determination and for many years have championed inclusive initiatives that help them integrate into society and increase their role in the community.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

