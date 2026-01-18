Momcozy Air1 Ultra Slim Wearable Breast Pump Makes APAC Debut, Supporting Australia’s New Generation of Modern Mums

Momcozy launches slimmest industry-first transparent top breast pump with hospital-grade suction. Complete mum and baby ecosystem now available

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Momcozy, the Global No.1 wearable breast pump brand and Cozy Reformer, is proud to announce the Australian launch of its award-winning Momcozy Air 1 Ultra-Slim Breast Pump. This debut introduces a new era of discreet, empowering technology to Australian mothers, supported by Momcozy’s complete ecosystem of breastfeeding and postpartum care.

Becoming Cozy. | Reimagining the Motherhood Experience.

Motherhood is a journey of growth and strength. At Momcozy, we are committed to putting mothers first, respecting their bodies, choices, and unique paths. As a mom-first femtech ecosystem brand, we provide Cozy Tech, Real Support, and Warm Connection, helping Australian mothers navigate each stage with greater confidence and ease. Our mission is to bring genuine comfort and holistic support to mothers and families.

Award-Winning, Industry-First Innovation Lands in Australia

The Momcozy Air 1 Ultra-Slim Breast Pump revolutionises the market with its ultra-slim 61mm profile—the slimmest pump available*—and features the world’s first top-view transparent design for effortless, perfect alignment. It delivers powerful, hospital-grade suction (-280mmHg) and a 180ml capacity. The smart wireless charging case ensures all-day readiness, while the smart Momcozy app allows for personalised settings and tracking.

This engineering marvel has been recognised with a TIME Special Mention and prestigious international design awards, reflecting Momcozy’s commitment to fusing cutting-edge technology with intuitive, mother-centric design.

Empowering the APAC Mother with Our Premium Offering

“Bringing the Air 1 to Australia is a profound statement of our commitment to the modern Australian mother,” said Ellen Zhou, APAC Marketing Director at Momcozy. “We created it for women who seek freedom, confidence, and technology that truly supports their dynamic lifestyle. Its ultra-discreet form, transparent innovation, and smart features represent our highest standard—a sign of our respect and our promise to deliver unparalleled support throughout the motherhood journey here.”



Comprehensive Product Ecosystem

Momcozy supports Australian mothers with a holistic range of innovative solutions designed for every stage of the motherhood journey.

● The Ultimate in Discretion & Power: The flagship Momcozy Air 1 Ultra-Slim Breast Pump leads with award-winning, ultra-slim innovation. (https://cutt.ly/Momcozy-Air1)

● Essential Wearable Comfort: The Momcozy All-in-One Wearable Breast Pump M5 offers a reliable, hands-free experience. (https://cutt.ly/Momcozy-M5)

● Baby Care & Nursing Solutions: Products like the Momcozy All-in-1 Core Baby Kit & Electric Baby Nail File (https://cutt.ly/Momcozy-Baby-Kit) and Momcozy KleanPal Pro Baby Bottle Washer and Sterilizer (https://cutt.ly/Momcozy-KleanPal).

● Feeding & Outings: The brand’s Superfast Portable Breast Milk & Water Warmer for Travel (https://cutt.ly/Momcozy-MilkWarmer), Portable Breast Milk Cooler (https://cutt.ly/Momcozy-MilkCooler) to ensure safe, convenient feeding anytime, anywhere.

● Comfort & Recovery: The 3D Seamless Nursing Bras (https://cutt.ly/Momcozy-Bras), Lactation & Relief Breast Massagers (https://cutt.ly/Momcozy-Massager), and Postpartum Belly Wraps (https://cutt.ly/Momcozy-PostPartum-Belly-Bands) offer crucial support for physical comfort and recovery.

● Pregnancy Support: The Pregnancy Pillows (https://cutt.ly/Momcozy-Pregnancy-Pillow) are designed to provide restful sleep and body support throughout pregnancy.

This complete ecosystem ensures mothers receive comprehensive care, from pregnancy and feeding to recovery and daily life, empowering them with real comfort at every step.

Where to Buy

The award-winning Momcozy Air 1 and the complete Momcozy ecosystem are now available to Australian mothers through:

● Online Stores: Official Store (https://cutt.ly/momcozywebsite) & Amazon Australia (https://cutt.ly/Momcozy-Amazon-AU)

About Momcozy

Founded in 2018, Momcozy is the Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump brand, supporting mothers through every stage of motherhood. With award-winning innovation, category leadership and a deep focus on real mum needs, Momcozy continues to redefine modern maternal care worldwide.

*Based on internal testing against the top 10 wearable breast pumps listed on Amazon in the U.S., Canada, Germany, and France as of September 2025**Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024***Data as of July 2025 from Amazon official platform

For more information, visit: www.momcozy.com.

