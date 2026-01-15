Submit Release
When lawyers are silenced: How restrictions on lawyers’ expression undermine rights, justice and democracy

Lawyers around the world are subjected to improper interference because of their legitimate expression.

This report highlights the importance of safeguarding lawyers’ right to freedom of expression.

Drawing on cases gathered through our Lawyers at Risk programme, and through desk research, it references specific examples of lawyers who have been subjected to a range of sanctions simply for speaking out in the course of their work.

It also highlights the methods used to silence lawyers, including harassment, intimidation, disbarment, arbitrary detention and criminal prosecution.

