ANY.RUN and Tines Announce Integration to Accelerate SOC Automation and Increase Business Security

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN has launched a new integration with Tines that helps SOC teams validate threats faster and automate enrichment with behavior-based evidence. The integration brings sandbox detonation, IOC extraction, and real-time threat intelligence directly into Tines workflows, reducing manual checks and improving decision accuracy.

Behavior-Driven Analysis and IOC Intelligence in Tines

Inside Tines, ANY.RUN’s Interactive Sandbox and Threat Intelligence Lookup provide a single source of verified behavior and fresh IOC context. The sandbox automatically analyzes files and URLs and returns the activity it observes, while TI Lookup adds reputation and history for new indicators. Together, they supply the evidence needed to route alerts accurately and keep automation running smoothly, even during high-volume periods.

Operational Outcomes Security Leaders Can Expect

The integration introduces several measurable improvements that strengthen triage, accelerate investigations, and support more efficient response operations.

· 𝗟𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗧𝗧𝗥: Automated detonation and enrichment provide verdicts and IOCs within minutes, accelerating investigation cycles.

· 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘆: Behavior-based verification reduces false positives and supports clearer, evidence-driven decisions.

· 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗮𝗰𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝗵𝗶𝗿𝗲𝘀: Routine analysis runs automatically inside Tines, maintaining coverage during alert spikes.

· 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝗟𝗔 𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗦𝗦𝗣𝘀: Reliable enrichment and rapid validation strengthen service quality and response timelines.

· 𝗙𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻-𝘁𝗼-𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗴𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Unified automation shortens the time from initial alert to containm nent while reducing manual workload.

The integration is easy to enable, requires no complex setup, and works out of the box with Tines stories, helping SOC teams adopt behavior-driven automation in minutes.

To explore its full capabilities and see how it strengthens investigation workflows, visit the ANY.RUN blog.

About ANY.RUN

ANY.RUN helps security teams understand threats faster and take action with confidence. Trusted by more than 500,000 security professionals and over 15,000 organizations worldwide, the solution combines interactive malware analysis with real-time threat intelligence to support accurate triage and quicker response. Its Interactive Sandbox, Threat Intelligence Lookup, and Threat Intelligence Feeds provide clear behavioral evidence and up-to-date context for SOC and incident response operations.

