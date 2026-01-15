Prime Minister Carney meets with Premier of the People’s Republic of China Li Qiang

CANADA, January 15 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Premier of the People’s Republic of China, Li Qiang, as part of his first official visit to China.

Prime Minister Carney and Premier Li acknowledged the significant progress in revitalising Canada-China relations over a series of ministerial and leader-level engagements in recent months, culminating in the first official bilateral visit to China by a Canadian Prime Minister since 2017.

The leaders discussed the changes in the global economy, including challenges impacting international trade and global supply chains, and the opportunities for Canada and China to cooperate. To this end, they welcomed a series of memorandums of understanding across energy, combatting crime, modern wood construction, culture, and food safety and plant and animal health that provide the foundation for a new strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Carney emphasised opportunities for enhanced trade and investment between the two countries and pointed to the potential for greater cooperation in the energy and agriculture sectors. Both sides welcomed the renewal of bilateral engagement across several areas, including economic and financial issues, energy, security, and culture and people-to-people ties.