Greene Tweed Welcomes Thomas J. Castle as New Chief Operating Officer

LANSDALE, PA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greene Tweed , a global leader in advanced materials and high-performance solutions, has appointed Thomas (T.J.) Castle as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Castle brings more than three decades of global operations leadership to the role, where he will lead the company’s operational strategy and execution across manufacturing, supply chain, quality, engineering, procurement, and safety.A seasoned operations executive, Castle has a strong track record of driving growth through operations excellence and building high-performing teams in complex manufacturing environments, particularly within the aerospace industry. Most recently, as COO at CMI Group, he executed on significant organic sales growth and improved quality performance for global aerospace customers. Previously, as Senior Vice President of Operations at TPI Composites, Castle led composite manufacturing product diversification for emerging markets, launched four greenfield manufacturing facilities, and advanced safety performance across global operations.“T.J. is a proven global operations leader with a deep understanding of how to scale organizations while maintaining operational discipline and customer focus,” said Magen Buterbaugh, President & CEO of Greene Tweed. “His experience leading complex, multinational operations will be instrumental as we continue to expand our global footprint, enhance operational excellence, and deliver consistent, high-quality solutions to our customers worldwide.”Castle began his career at GE Aviation, where he held multiple operational leadership roles, before joining Honeywell Aerospace. At Honeywell, he advanced to Vice President roles overseeing operations across the Americas and drove measurable improvements in safety, quality, delivery performance, and operational efficiency.As COO and a member of Greene Tweed’s Executive Leadership Team, Castle will lead global operations and integrated supply chain to support Greene Tweed’s long-term growth strategy by enhancing operational consistency, enabling capacity expansion, and ensuring scalable execution to meet increasing global customer demand.About Greene TweedGreene Tweed is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance thermoplastics, composites, seals, and engineered components. For 160 years, we have served clients in semiconductor, oil and gas, aerospace, defense, chemical and pharmaceutical processing, and other industries where failure is not an option. Greene Tweed products are sold and distributed worldwide. For additional information, call +1.215.256.9521, or visit our website at http://www.gtweed.com Media Contact

