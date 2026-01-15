Danish Energy Group provides the key to a smarter and greener future

Through collaboration with universities on newest research and by developing digital tools and pricing models that reward flexibility, EWII ensures that energy is used when it’s cheaper and greener” — Lars Bonderup Bjørn, CEO at EWII

KOLDING, DENMARK, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Danish energy group EWII launches a short documentary in collaboration with Acumen Media to showcase how they are pioneering digital solutions that make power systems more efficient, affordable, and sustainable – without changing how we live.Traditionally, electricity has been produced in response to demand. Every time consumers use electricity it influences the entire energy system. Today, that model is changing. Demand needs to respond to what can be produced. Flexibility is the denomination for this energy system, and EWII, an energy group based in Denmark, is leading this transformation with data.“Through collaboration with universities on newest research and by developing digital tools and pricing models that reward flexibility, EWII ensures that energy is used when it’s cheaper and greener, without disrupting daily life. The system does the heavy lifting, so consumers don’t have to,” says Lars Bonderup Bjørn, CEO at EWII.Why flexibility mattersEnergy grids have long been designed for worst-case scenarios, meaning capacity often goes unused – except during peak hours, when demand can overload the system.The old solution was costly: expand the grid.EWII’s approach is smarter. By using real-time data and advanced algorithms, consumption can be shifted to off-peak periods, reducing strain and avoiding expensive infrastructure upgrades. This saves time, money, and resources. The same methods are used to take advantage of the full capacity of wind turbines and PV which in the legacy systems cannot be used to their full potential.EWII and its software focused subsidiaries Midas Energy and FlexShape and Center Denmark work closely together to create systems that provide a complete overview of grid performance and manage risks effectively.“Sensors predict failures before they happen, preventing blackouts and enabling proactive maintenance. Energy communities allow consumers to sell surplus solar power to neighbors, keeping energy local and reducing distribution costs”, explains Søren Skov from Center Denmark.Benefits for everyone“For businesses and retailers, flexibility means lower operational costs, optimised processes, and improved customer experiences. For consumers, it delivers a resilient, green, and fairly priced energy system,” points Jane Christensen from Midas Energy.For society, it accelerates the transition to renewable energy by making the most of wind, solar, and hydropower.Outdated regulations and rigid market structures are a challenge. EWII advocates for modernised rules to unlock the full potential of flexibility. The goal is simple: make life easier and greener.EWII’s work is not just about Denmark. It’s a blueprint for global energy systems. By embracing flexibility and taking advantage of quality data, countries and companies everywhere can build smarter grids, reduce costs, and fight climate change – without asking consumers to change their lifestyle.About EWII: EWII is a Danish energy group that sells electricity, charging points for electric cars, and fast, reliable internet across the country. The group also owns Denmark’s largest privately-owned drinking water company and operates a utility that supplies district heating. EWII aims to lead the green transition by developing intelligent solutions and flexible storage and energy systems.About Midas Energy: Midas Energy A/S is a software provider for the energy industry. Their dedication to staying ahead of the curve and meeting the dynamic needs of energy companies has solidified their position over the years. The company is not simply a software company; it’s solution architects, crafting innovative answers to help businesses thrive amidst the industry’s constant evolution.About Center Denmark: Center Denmark enables data-driven innovation in the energy and utilities sector. Through the company’s digital infrastructure and technical expertise, it enables data sharing, analysis and application across sectors – supporting smarter operations, lower costs and a more sustainable energy system. Being independent and non-profit, Center Denmark connects research, industry and public authorities to turn data into concrete solutions that accelerate the green transition.For additional information and to learn more, please visit:We are EWII - driven by curiosity. Learn more here → https://www.ewii.dk/international/

EWII in 50 SDG Leaders | Data: The Key to a Smarter and Greener Energy Future

