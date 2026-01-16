MADX Receives 2025 Global Recognition Award™ After a Year of Strategic Growth

Summary: MADX Digital is recognized at the 2025 Global Recognition Awards for its measurable SEO impact and proven results that elevate brands globally.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MADX Digital , a leading SaaS SEO Agency, today announced it has been named a winner of a 2025 Global Recognition Award, recognizing its measurable contributions across service, research, and innovation in digital growth. The award highlights MADX Digital’s data-led approach to delivering verifiable outcomes for SaaS and technology brands in competitive international markets.The Global Recognition Awards program honors organizations for performance and impact across multiple categories. MADX Digital’s award reflects its strengths in service delivery, research, and practical innovation, with a focus on measurable value, sustainability, and consistent execution.Excellence in ServiceMADX Digital’s recognition reflects its structured, data-led approach to helping SaaS and technology companies drive predictable organic growth. MADX delivers technical SEO and audits, content strategy, digital PR, and link building with clear accountability and measurable outcomes.The judging panel also highlighted MADX Digital’s ability to support organizations across international markets, delivering tailored programs that prioritize sustainable performance and long-term stability.Research, Innovation, and Measurable ImpactMADX Digital’s research-driven approach was also recognized in the 2025 evaluation. The agency combines structured analysis with practitioner insight to build strategies validated in the market. In its work with MoonPay, MADX used competitor backlink analysis and multilingual market research to guide an ROI-focused plan that enabled expansion into at least four regions and achieved over 3,000 page-one rankings.Additional details are available in a published MoonPay case study In innovation, MADX Digital was recognized for automation-assisted systems under human oversight that keep execution consistent and practical for client teams. This includes standardized audit frameworks, repeatable QA checks, and structured prioritization that accelerates issue triage and implementation planning while supporting performance across traditional and AI search through GEO considerations.According to spokesperson Alex Sterling, “MADX has shown consistent strength in applying data and transparency to achieve results clients can verify. Its disciplined processes and purpose-driven innovation explain why it has received a 2025 Global Recognition Award.”About MADX DigitalMADX Digital is a dedicated SaaS SEO agency that partners with software companies to improve organic search rankings and drive sustainable user growth. The agency delivers success through five key service pillars: Technical Website Optimisations, Content Writing, Digital PR, GEO, and Link Building, providing scalable expansion with specialized, data-driven tactics tailored for SaaS brands.Global Recognition AwardsThe Global Recognition Awards is an international organization that honors outstanding companies and individuals for significant impact within their industries.

