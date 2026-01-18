Encounter: The Lost Cards Launches January 26 — A Spicy, Tarot-Fueled, Turn-Based Roguelike Where Your Inventory

Solo indie dev Salvatore Grosso launches Encounter: The Lost Cards 1.0 on Steam—a tarot-driven roguelike RPG built on deck strategy and hard choices.

My goal with Encounter was to create a roguelike that doesn’t feel like a remix—it feels like its own thing,” — Salvatore Grosso

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solo indie developer Salvatore Grosso today announced the 1.0 launch of Encounter: The Lost Cards, a turn-based roguelike RPG where Tarot cards become the world map, every choice is an encounter, and your run lives or dies on tight inventory management, deck manipulation, and combo-driven strategy with surprising depth.After its short run in Early Access, Encounter: The Lost Cards arrives as a full release with a distinctive tone: spicier, PG-13 fantasy that isn’t afraid to get a little chaotic, a little shameless, and a little darker than the usual polite indie fare—without losing the humor.In Encounter: The Lost Cards, players take the role of an adventurer pulled into a conflict between angels and demons, hunting the lost Major Arcana through battles, merchants, dice-driven events, and morally questionable decisions. Encounters are represented by Tarot cards—sometimes upright, sometimes reversed—pushing players to adapt as the game flips the odds mid-run.“My goal with Encounter was to create a roguelike that doesn’t feel like a remix—it feels like its own thing,” said Salvatore Grosso, solo developer of Encounter: The Lost Cards. “The best part of watching streams is hearing players constantly say ‘interesting,’ because that means the systems are doing their job. I also wasn’t interested in watering down Tarot into something cute and harmless. It’s PG-13, not over-the-top, but it respects the darker human side of the cards. This is the game I’ve been building toward, albeit unknowingly, my whole life.”Key FeaturesTarot-as-map progression: Navigate a world where each card is an encounter—and orientation matters.Turn-based tactical combat built around timing, planning, and reacting to enemy actions.Inventory management that matters: What you carry—and how you organize it—can be the difference between a clean win and a humiliating death.Deep deck manipulation & combo discovery: Strategy that goes further than the “typical” roguelike loop, with room for mastery and experimentation.Chaotic, comedic fantasy with PG-13 spice: A world that’s equal parts ominous and unserious.Endgame escalation: Push your luck as the game gets meaner the longer you survive.Pricing & Launch OfferEncounter: The Lost Cards launches on Steam for $9.99 USD, with a 15% launch discount. The price will increase after the discount ends.Links

Encounter: The Lost Cards — Announcement Trailer

