Saudi Makes Future at CES 2026: the vision of one of the world’s largest global AI events

The first international presentation of Saudi Makes Future took place at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, marking the launch of The World’s Gateway to the Future of AI.

BOLOGNA, BOLOGNA, ITALY, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CES 2026 in Las Vegas hosted the first official international presentation of Saudi Makes Future (Dec. 14-16, 2026 in Riyadh), marking a key milestone in the project’s global development and positioning it at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, business, training, and investment.Saudi Makes Future is developed through a strategic partnership between Search On Media Group, WMF – We Make Future, and PNG Saudi, bringing together complementary expertise to support the growth of a global Artificial Intelligence ecosystem aligned with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.During the CES presentation, Cosmano Lombardo, Founder and CEO of Search On Media Group and creator of WMF - We Make Future, outlined the vision behind the initiative, scheduled to take place in Riyadh from December 14 to 16, 2026, at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center.“Saudi Makes Future represents a new phase of global cooperation on Artificial Intelligence and innovation,” said Cosmano Lombardo.“It is designed to connect different innovation ecosystems, accelerating opportunities for development, investment, and growth for companies and startups worldwide.”Following Lombardo’s remarks, Mr. Nasser bin Saeed Al-Hajri, member of the Saudi International Council for Business and Investment and Chairman of the Board of Directors of PNG, highlighted the strategic importance of the initiative:“Saudi Arabia is not just hosting a global exhibition - it is shaping the future of innovation and investment. Saudi Makes Future will connect brilliant minds with real opportunities, reflecting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and its growing role as a global hub for technology and business.”The World’s Gateway to the Future of AISaudi Makes Future builds on the consolidated vision and experience of WMF – We Make Future, adopting its long-standing thematic structure and coherently reinterpreting it through a strong Artificial Intelligence focus.The event is structured around 14 strategic sectors, a defining element of the WMF format, which Saudi Makes Future applies to the AI domain to reflect the transformative impact of artificial intelligence across business, society, and industry.Spanning smart cities, healthcare, energy, agritech, fintech, and education, as well as digital creativity and open innovation, the event presents AI not merely as a technology, but as a fundamental driver of a smart, sustainable, and interconnected ecosystem.Format and experienceSaudi Makes Future will feature a high-level international exhibition, welcoming exhibitors and sponsors from around the world.Alongside the exhibition area, the event will host a main stage bringing together leaders from major global technology companies, AI experts, innovators, and decision-makers, through visionary talks, international roundtables, and award moments.The experience will be complemented by four thematic stages, designed to foster dialogue among entrepreneurs, investors, startups, and institutions, with a focus on product showcases, AI-driven projects, market perspectives, and investment opportunities.The world’s largest international AI Startup CompetitionDuring the CES presentation, the launch of the world’s largest international Startup Competition dedicated to Artificial Intelligence was announced, with the final set to take place on the main stage of Saudi Makes Future. The competition will bring to Riyadh a selection of the most promising AI-driven entrepreneurial projects from across the globe, offering a concrete overview of technologies set to reshape global markets.In addition, CES 2026 marked the selection of three innovative startups - Volumio, Aida Innovazione, and Intelligearth - which will travel to Riyadh to take part in Saudi Makes Future and engage directly with its international ecosystem and business opportunities.Free access and collaboration opportunitiesFree to attend with mandatory registration, Saudi Makes Future is the premier gathering for companies and innovators aiming to expand into the Middle Eastern market by leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence and advanced technologies.Collaboration opportunities are available for companies interested in engaging with both WMF – We Make Future and Saudi Makes Future, capitalizing a global platform that connects innovation, expertise, and growth opportunities.For more information, please visit the official event website

