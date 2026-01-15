DomainsByOwner.com Introduces a Commission-Free Marketplace for Buying and Selling Domain Names

domainsbyowner-sell domains no fee no commissions-31 domainsbyowner-sell domains no fee no commissions-2 domainsbyowner-sell domains no fee no commissions-12 domainsbyowner-sell domains no fee no commissions-4

A new marketplace removes commissions and middlemen, allowing buyers and sellers to connect directly and negotiate domain deals with full transparency.

Domains should be negotiated directly, not taxed by commissions. We built DomainsByOwner.com to give buyers and sellers full control and fair value.” — Domains By Owner

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DomainsByOwner.com today announced the official launch of its new domain name marketplace, designed to eliminate commissions, reduce friction, and give buyers and sellers full control over how domain transactions are negotiated and completed. Built around a simple principle—direct connections without middlemen—the platform offers a modern alternative to traditional domain marketplaces that charge high brokerage fees or impose rigid sales structures.At its core, **DomainsByOwner.com** was created to address a long-standing concern within the domain industry: sellers losing a significant percentage of their sale price to commissions, and buyers paying inflated prices as a result. By removing per-transaction fees entirely, DomainsByOwner.com allows sellers to keep 100% of their asking price while enabling buyers to negotiate directly with owners in a transparent environment.Unlike conventional marketplaces that rely on intermediaries to manage communications, DomainsByOwner.com focuses on direct engagement. Buyers and sellers connect through an integrated messaging system that facilitates private negotiations without interference. This approach mirrors how high-value assets are often exchanged offline—through direct conversation—while maintaining the convenience and reach of a global online platform. More information about the platform and its listing options is available at [ https://www.domainsbyowner.com](https://www.domainsbyowner.com ).The platform operates on a subscription-based model rather than transaction commissions. Sellers choose from clearly defined plans that allow them to list domains without worrying about escalating fees as values increase. This structure is particularly appealing to investors holding premium or brand-ready domains, where traditional commission rates can significantly erode returns. By contrast, DomainsByOwner.com aligns its incentives with long-term participation rather than short-term transaction cuts.For buyers, the benefits are equally compelling. With no commission built into the sale price, listings often reflect more realistic valuations. Buyers can communicate directly with domain owners, ask questions about usage history or branding intent, and negotiate terms without the delays or opacity that can arise when brokers act as intermediaries. The result is a more efficient discovery and negotiation process that reflects true market demand.DomainsByOwner.com also emphasizes simplicity and control over ownership. Sellers maintain full authority over pricing, negotiation style, and whether to accept offers or counter them. There are no forced parking pages, no automatic price markups, and no exclusive lock-ins. Domains can be listed for fixed prices, open to offers, or used to invite direct inquiries—allowing sellers to tailor their strategy to each asset.Transparency is another cornerstone of the marketplace. Listings are presented without artificial ranking advantages tied to commission potential, ensuring that visibility is not influenced by how much a platform stands to earn on a sale. Instead, the focus remains on information clarity, domain quality, and direct engagement between parties. This approach is intended to build trust across both sides of the transaction.While DomainsByOwner.com does not act as an escrow agent or broker, it actively encourages the use of reputable third-party escrow services for payment and transfer when a deal is reached. This separation reinforces the platform’s neutral role as a connector rather than a gatekeeper, allowing users to select the escrow provider that best suits their jurisdiction, transaction size, or compliance needs.The launch comes at a time when demand for premium domain names continues to rise, driven by startups, digital brands, and investors seeking strong online identities. As domain values increase, scrutiny of marketplace fees and transparency grows. DomainsByOwner.com positions itself as a response to these concerns, offering a structure that reflects how modern digital assets are bought and sold—peer-to-peer, data-driven, and fee-conscious.Looking ahead, the company plans to expand platform features that support serious buyers and sellers, including enhanced search tools, improved portfolio management, and educational resources focused on domain valuation and negotiation best practices. These enhancements are designed to support both experienced investors and first-time buyers entering the domain market.DomainsByOwner.com is now live and open to domain owners and buyers worldwide. By combining a commission-free model with direct communication and seller control, the platform aims to redefine expectations in the domain marketplace industry—putting ownership, transparency, and fair value at the center of every transaction.

