VeChain reaches 5.5 million everyday users, and releases documentary on sustainable impact of Blockchain technology

SHANGHAI, CHINA, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the start, VeChain’s technology focused on connecting data from the physical world with a secure digital record that businesses and their customers could rely on.As Chief Technology Officer, Antonio Senatore explains, “VeChain was founded in 2015, and our early use cases and early successes were around the area of product traceability and supply chain with some of the world's largest companies.” By capturing evidence at every step of a product’s journey, VeChain’s blockchain helped clients “verify that the product was real and was handled correctly.”Once recorded, that information becomes a tamper-proof digital record that can be reused for sustainability reporting, richer customer engagement, and green finance, where trusted impact data supports more favorable terms. This battle-tested foundation is what VeChain now extends to individuals and communities.Everyday behavior, verified and rewarded: the VeBetter ecosystemAs global expectations around sustainability increased, it became clear that traditional approaches were not enough. Marketing Director Anthony Day describes the evolution:“VeChain today is a purpose-led technology company that creates and enables applications, rewards sustainable actions, and allows companies to engage with their customers to encourage collective action.”Instead of asking people to do more for less, VeChain’s sustainable blockchain is designed to give them a tangible return on their positive behavior.VeBetter is an ecosystem of more than 50 consumer applications built on VeChain’s blockchain. Each app focuses on a small, meaningful action and converts it into digital proof and a reward. In Day’s words, VeBetter is “a platform, an ecosystem of consumer applications” built so that sustainable actions are “verified, trusted, and secure.”For the user, the experience is simple. You do something positive, such as bringing a reusable cup or buying eco-friendly products. The app checks what you did, and the action is recorded as a trusted data point. You receive rewards you can spend, save, or direct back into new projects. More than five million accounts now contribute around one million tokenized sustainability proofs each week, showing VeChain technology at work in everyday life.VeChain in action: Mugshot , Green Cart, and Cleanify Mugshot rewards coffee lovers for drinking from reusable mugs, turning a familiar ritual into a verifiable, sustainable action. All that users need to do is snap a quick photo of their drink. From there, an AI system known as Barista AI verifies the image and, if it is valid, the action is logged on VeChain’s blockchain and rewarded.Green Cart encourages eco-friendly shopping. As Antonio Senatore explains, “You either take a picture of your receipt, or you upload your digital receipt, and the app checks your shopping bag, and you get rewarded for your eco-friendly products.” In just over a year, Green Cart and other VeBetter apps have already delivered more than one million dollars in value back to users.Cleanify enables local cleanups, allowing communities to arrange campaigns, record their activities, and earn rewards for each verified action, with VeChain technology quietly turning those moments into trusted records of impact.All these experiences can be accessed through VeWorld, VeChain’s user-friendly wallet, and gateway to the ecosystem. VeWorld gives users a single place to discover VeBetter apps, manage their digital assets, and see the rewards they earn from sustainable behavior, making VeChain feel like a familiar, everyday part of life rather than a complex new technology.Measurable impact you can count onBecause every action in VeBetter is captured as digital proof, VeChain can measure its impact with unusual clarity. Antonio Senatore notes:“Since our launch, which has been only a year ago, we have already achieved a lot, reducing plastic for 300,000 kilograms, saving water for 18 million liters, reducing carbon for 5,000 tons, and also saving timber for 600,000 kilograms.”These results come from millions of small actions recorded on VeChain’s blockchain. As more users and partners join, the cumulative effect of these sustainability proofs continues to grow.Why this matters for businesses and financeFor organizations, the same data that rewards individuals unlock new ways to operate. Anthony Day points out that “top-down and punitive approaches to driving sustainable impact are not resonating with individuals and communities around the world,” with many initiatives stagnating or regressing. Companies face pressure to show real outcomes, not slogans.VeChain helps businesses capture verified sustainable actions at scale. Those records can support more transparent impact reporting, create new forms of customer engagement built on shared goals, and feed into green finance models. As Day notes, “with increased prevalence of green financing, proof of verifiable and tokenized sustainable actions can help reduce the cost of financing for many businesses worldwide.”Looking ahead: AI agents and a new kind of engagementToday, VeBetter incentivizes human actions directly. Tomorrow, in the words of Antonio Senatore:“Tomorrow, we will see AI agents acting on behalf of the users to aggregate all those actions to maximize both the sustainability impact and the reward for the users.”CEO, Sunny Lu, sees blockchain “as a technology for production relations” that can redefine how enterprises and individuals interact. For Lu, “Global sustainability challenge is everyone’s mission. So basically, VeBetter is the ecosystem to be able to enable everyone's mission and achieve the same goal together.”VeChain represents a new engagement model, where doing good for yourself, your community, or the planet is no longer a personal cost but a source of measurable value. By combining a decade of real-world innovation with a sustainable blockchain and consumer-friendly applications, VeChain’s technology turns everyday behavior into trusted proof that can be rewarded and reused.To learn more about VeChain, explore its technology and discover how you can start earning rewards from your sustainable behavior, visit vechain.org.About VeChainFounded in 2015, VeChain is a purpose-led blockchain company that connects real-world activity with digital value. Its public layer 1 network, VeChainThor, has operated with 100 percent uptime since going live in 2017 and has processed more than 530 million transactions. VeChain was designed as a sustainable blockchain with low, predictable costs, making it economical to record millions of everyday actions.With more than five million accounts, hundreds of enterprise applications, and an ecosystem of consumer apps, VeChain technology powers Web3 applications with real utility for both businesses and individuals. Through its global network that records, verifies, and rewards positive behaviors, VeChain is building an inclusive economy where doing good becomes a measurable part of everyday life.For more information, visit vechain.org.Find out more here: https://vebetter.com/apps

