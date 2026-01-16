NordEst Saunas Launches in the U.S., Bringing Authentic Estonian Sauna Culture to American Backyards

NordEst Saunas Logo

Following the Success of BZB Cabins & Outdoors, Sigmar Sikk's New Venture Combines 12 Years of U.S. Market Experience with Lifelong Estonian Sauna Expertise.

GARFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NordEst Saunas , a new premium sauna brand dedicated to bringing the authentic traditions of Estonian sauna culture and wellness to the United States, is proud to announce its official launch. A family-owned business founded by Sigmar Sikk, an Estonian expatriate with over a decade of experience in the U.S. outdoor living market, NordEst Saunas offers a curated selection of high-quality indoor and outdoor saunas, shipping directly from their New Jersey warehouse to homes nationwide.While the brand is new, the expertise behind it is established. Sigmar and his family originally founded BZB Cabins and Outdoors in 2013, successfully introducing European log cabins and garden structures to the American market. After observing a massive surge in U.S. demand for authentic sauna experiences over the last decade, Sigmar launched NordEst Saunas to focus exclusively on this growing wellness category.“Our story began in Estonia, where the weekly sauna is more than a routine—it is a family tradition to relax, reconnect, and restore,” says Sikk. “When I imported my first sauna to the U.S. in 2013, the market wasn’t quite ready. Today, twelve years later, Americans are knowledgeable and passionate about sauna culture. NordEst Saunas is our answer to that demand—a dedicated, family-run platform for the finest Estonian craftsmanship.”Authentic Origins, Local Convenience“NordEst” pays homage to the company’s roots in Estonia. The company distinguishes itself from drop-shipping competitors by maintaining a physical inventory of saunas, heaters, and spare parts at their Garfield, NJ warehouse. This ensures strict quality control, faster delivery times, and immediate support for customers.Partnerships with Industry LeadersNordEst Saunas partners with top industry leaders from Estonia and the Nordic region to deliver the highest quality. This includes materials like thermowood from Thermory and Nordic Spruce from Palmako, award-winning designs from Leil, and a full range of heaters from HUUM and Harvia designed to deliver the perfect leil (steam).A Promise of Honesty and Support“At NordEst Saunas, our promise is simple: we work hard, stay honest, and help you find the perfect sauna for your lifestyle,” Sikk adds. “We don’t just sell boxes; we provide the assembly services, technical support, and honest advice needed to ensure your sauna lasts for generations.”To explore the products, visit https://nordestsaunas.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.