UrbanSource Countertops Offers Quartz Countertops to Raleigh Homeowners Seeking Low-Maintenance Kitchen Solutions

Raleigh's Trusted Countertop Maker Gives Local Access to Premium Quartz Surfaces for Homes and Businesses

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quartz countertops are becoming the top choice for Raleigh residents who require surfaces that are stain-resistant and require minimal upkeep. UrbanSource makes these countertops from engineered stone, which is made of 93% crushed quartz and 7% resin and color. This combination results in a material that doesn’t absorb liquids, making it perfect for families who cook frequently.The company's shop is located about five miles from downtown Raleigh, making it easy for customers looking for quartz countertops nearby. Located next to Walmart and CVS on New Bern Avenue, the showroom lets customers see full slabs and picture how different quartz colors would look in their kitchens. UrbanSource has materials readily available, so there’s no long wait for getting the slabs.What Raleigh Homeowners Should Know About Quartz Countertop InstallationUrbanSource includes quartz countertop installation in its full-service package. It starts with a free quote that customers can request even if they haven't taken final measurements. The team's experts collaborate with clients during the planning stages, sometimes even before they choose the cabinets, to make sure that the material matches the kitchen's design and needs.The UrbanSource fabrication team has embraced technology and innovation to manage projects ranging from residential kitchens to large commercial services. Being fully trained and certified to work with all major quartz brands, they follow manufacturer guidelines for installation and warranty requirements. This certification includes top brands such as Cambria, Silestone, Aspen Quartz, and Caesarstone, giving customers access to high-quality products with professional installation.Understanding Quartz Countertops Cost and ValueThe investment in quartz countertops typically falls within the mid-range to premium category. However, their strength and easy upkeep can save you money in the long run. Unlike natural stone, which needs yearly sealing and special cleaning products, quartz only needs simple cleaning with regular household supplies. This way, you avoid ongoing maintenance costs and keep the surface looking great for a long time.Visit the UrbanSource showroom or call 919-879-2091 to talk about your project and get a free quoteExploring Quartz Countertop Colors and Design OptionsUrbanSource offers a wide range of quartz countertop colors, from subtle whites and creams to dramatic dark tones with realistic veining patterns. Since quartz is manufactured, color consistency remains reliable from slab to slab, which is something natural stone doesn't always guarantee. This reliability enables designers and homeowners to plan confidently, knowing the final installation will match their selection.The showroom features a variety of styles that fit different design themes, whether people like modern, traditional, or a mix of styles in their kitchens. Because quartz is engineered, it can mimic the look of real marble while resisting stains better, making it attractive to those who love marble but need something more durable.Why Quartz Countertops Suit Raleigh LifestylesRaleigh has a growing number of families and working professionals who appreciate beauty and practicality. Quartz countertops strike a nice balance, offering surfaces that withstand everyday use while maintaining their appearance. The material is non-porous, which stops bacteria from growing, making it a great choice for homes with kids or for businesses where cleanliness is essential.Homeowners with quartz countertops find that they deal well with typical kitchen messes, from coffee and wine spills to tomato sauce and oils. Their ability to resist scratching and staining means the kitchen is always ready for impromptu gatherings without needing a lot of cleaning up.Visit UrbanSource Countertops and browse through a vast collection of quartz colors and countertopsAbout UrbanSource CountertopsUrbanSource Countertops supplies granite, marble, and quartz countertops to residential, commercial, and builder markets throughout the mid-Atlantic region. The company serves customers in Maryland, Washington D.C., Northern Virginia, Southern Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and the lower state of New York from its Raleigh showroom at 4302 New Bern Ave, NC 27610.UrbanSource operates based on the core principles of quality, craftsmanship, and service. The company started with the fabrication of both natural stone and quartz surfaces. Over time, it made significant investments in fabrication and installation technology. These investments distinguish UrbanSource in the industry. As a fully trained and authorized fabricator for all major quartz products, the company expanded beyond traditional slab fabrication and installation. Today, UrbanSource handles large-scale commercial services and specialty facade renderings as well.Consistent business relationships with leading general contractors throughout the region fuel UrbanSource's growth and reputation for reliable delivery.Contact Details:ReyhanPhone: 919-373-3289Email: sales@urbansourcecountertops.comWebsite: https://www.urbansourcecountertops.com/

