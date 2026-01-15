‘The NHS is fundamentally unprepared for AI’: 7 in 10 doctors say the NHS is not digitally fit to deploy it

The college is calling on the government and the NHS to improve and optimise digital systems to get them AI-ready, alongside robust regulation and giving clinicians time to engage in developing AI tools, so they solve real world clinical problems.

Seven in ten physicians are supportive of AI tools being widely implemented in the NHS, but a similar proportion say it lacks the digital infrastructure to introduce AI that will make a positive difference for patients, new survey data from the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) reveals.

Published today (15 January) in the RCP view on digital and AI report, a snapshot survey of RCP members found 70% were either very (29%) or somewhat (41%) supportive of AI tools being widely implemented in the NHS, but 68% said it lacks the digital infrastructure to introduce AI.48% strongly disagree that the NHS is ready to integrate the tech.

70% of the physicians surveyed by the RCP reported the NHS’s inability to integrate AI tools with other systems such as the electronic patient record (EPR), and that this is the leading barrier to rolling it out in the health service (of 541 respondents).

There is currently no standard across the NHS for electronic patient records, meaning test results are displayed differently across organisations. This places significant and unnecessary administrative burden on clinicians, prolongs treatment and increases the risk of error. The RCP is calling for the NHS to set an EPR content model to improve standardisation and for AI tools to integrate with EPRs.

The RCP says getting the digital basics right, prioritising usability and interoperability between systems, is essential to creating the digital foundations needed for AI to be successful.

The survey also revealed 4 in 5 doctors (79%) said they need training in clinical AI tools, yet 2 in 3 (66%) said they had no access to such support. Alongside the planned changes to curricula1, clinicians must be offered ongoing training to build AI confidence and build the digital clinical leaders of the future.

The RCP report also calls for NHS guidance on the safe use of AI tools in healthcare, with its survey finding that 69% of 305 UK physicians say they use personal access to AI tools like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot for clinical questions. The college says the NHS is not moving quickly enough to provide clinicians with safe, approved AI tools. It highlights the urgent need for guidance, education, regulation and more agile NHS procurement processes to provide doctors with approved, effective technologies.

The RCP said the survey exposes a disconnect between doctors’ demand for AI and institutional capability and raises serious questions about the NHS's readiness to adopt AI tools safely. It recommends that the government and NHS must optimise digital systems, ensure digital interoperability – the ability for different digital systems to interact – and provide robust regulatory frameworks to protect patient safety, while ensuring doctors and patients can safely benefit from the potential of AI.

Dr Anne Kinderlerer, RCP digital health clinical lead who led the report, said:

‘Physicians think the NHS is fundamentally unprepared for AI because its digital foundations are broken. Many systems can’t talk to each other, infrastructure is outdated and there is poor standardisation in the function of electronic patient records. This creates huge inefficiencies, frustrations, adds administrative burden and cognitive load on an already over-stretched workforce, delays patient care and increases clinical risk.

‘AI has significant potential but it is not a panacea, and we must guard against optimism bias. We must avoid simply chasing emerging innovative technologies like AI at the expense of optimising existing digital systems and considering how they will integrate with new technologies. Having digital systems that work and link seamlessly, alongside clinician and patient involvement, is critical, so that AI tools can be integrated and deliver on their promise to improve safety and efficiency.