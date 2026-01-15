Global Edge Group Joins Global Sustainable Trade Initiative to Advance Ethical and Sustainable Workforce Practices

Global trade depends on people, and people depend on workforce systems that are ethical, transparent, and opportunity-driven.” — Kathy Eberwein, CEO of Global Edge Group

THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Edge Group, a leading international workforce solutions agency, has joined the Global Sustainable Trade Initiative (GSTI) to support the advancement of responsible labor mobility, ethical recruitment, and sustainable workforce development across global supply chains. The company’s participation reflects nearly two decades of experience delivering talent solutions across North America, South America, CARICOM, Africa, Europe, and Asia, regions where workforce capability and community impact are essential to successful global trade.Global Edge’s contribution to GSTI is grounded in practical experience shaped by long-standing partnerships in emerging and mature markets. One of the strongest examples of this work is Mozambique, where the company has supported large-scale energy development for nearly fifteen years. Mozambique’s evolving LNG landscape has required both reliable local hiring and the ethical mobilization of specialized expatriate talent. Global Edge has played a central role in those efforts, helping clients build teams that are compliant, community-conscious, and aligned with long-term national workforce ambitions.The company’s new film, captured on the ground in Mozambique, highlights this commitment. The video illustrates the interconnectedness of workforce sustainability, economic development, and global trade. It also reflects Global Edge’s belief that responsible recruiting practices and ethical labor mobility are lived realities that shape communities and define project outcomes.“Global trade depends on people, and people depend on workforce systems that are ethical, transparent, and opportunity-driven,” said Kathy Eberwein, CEO of Global Edge Group. “Our long-standing work in Mozambique is just one example of how responsible recruitment and local capacity-building can strengthen both communities and global supply chains. We are honored to bring this experience to the Global Sustainable Trade Initiative.”Through its involvement with GSTI, Global Edge Group will contribute practical insight gained through its work across continents, helping develop frameworks that support sustainable talent pipelines, fair labor practices, and workforce strategies that bring shared benefit to businesses and communities around the world.About Global Edge GroupGlobal Edge Group is a leading international workforce solutions and recruitment partner supporting complex projects across the energy, power, renewables, mining, chemical, manufacturing, infrastructure, and technology sectors. For more than 17 years, we have delivered contract and direct hire talent, global mobility services, and end-to-end workforce solutions that enable organizations to execute with confidence globally.With deep expertise in technical and commercial disciplines, Global Edge provides scalable local and expat workforce strategies, compliance-led onboarding, payrolling, and advisory support tailored to the demands of global operations. Our commitment to “Our Passion is Our People” reflects our belief that strong, sustainable workforce ecosystems are the foundation of successful projects and resilient supply chains.Global Edge Group is a certified women-owned enterprise with international teams that combine industry knowledge, regional insight, and hands-on delivery to help clients build high-performing, future-ready workforces. Learn more at www.globaledgegroup.com

Global Edge in GSTI | Strengthening Global Trade Through Ethical and Sustainable Workforce Solutions

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.