Gov. Pillen Issues Statement and Outlines Actions Relative to Removal of Capitol Pictures by Sen. Cavanaugh

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen provided the following statement relative to the recent removal of pictures in the Capitol by Senator Machaela Cavanaugh:

“I share Nebraskans’ profound disappointment in Senator Cavanaugh’s conduct in the State Capitol on Wednesday, January 7. As surveillance footage and observer pictures show, Senator Cavanaugh ripped down several of the State’s America 250 displays showcasing prominent figures and events throughout our Nation’s history and then stashed them in her office. As many Nebraskans and officials in the Capitol have expressed, if a private citizen had engaged in similar conduct, there would be a consequence for such misconduct.

My team and I have carefully consulted with law enforcement and members of the Legislature, and I have concluded this warrants a criminal investigation by law enforcement. Due to the Nebraska State Patrol’s responsibility for Capitol and legislative security, I have directed that agency’s superintendent, Colonel Bryan Waugh, to refer this matter to the Lancaster County Sheriff for further investigation.

As for any accountability Senator Cavanaugh should face as a Senator, that is exclusively the responsibility of the Legislature as a separate branch of government.”