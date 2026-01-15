Locally commissioned musical Operation Oops! to be staged in January-February with Local Program Presentation Session to be held to create opportunities for Macao's outstanding artistic works

MACAU, January 15 - Operation Oops! A Musical, the third commissioned work under the Cultural Affairs Bureau's programme, Commissioning Performing Arts Productions 2024-2026, will be staged at the Small Auditorium of the Macao Cultural Centre from January 31 to February 2, 2026.

During the production's run, the Cultural Affairs Bureau will invite representatives from various musical-involved stage production companies, theatre groups, and arts festivals from Mainland China and neighboring regions to Macao for exchanges. A Local Program Presentation Session will be held to build a platform for promoting original works from Macao's performing arts sector and exploring collaboration opportunities.

Cultural Affairs Bureau will specially host the Local Program Presentation Session at 3:15pm on February 1 at the Black Box Theatre (Box I), Macao Cultural Centre. Registration is open to performing arts-related associations or companies legally registered in Macao, or individuals aged 18 or above holding a Macao Resident Identity Card. The session will be conducted primarily in Putonghua (Mandarin) without interpretation. Each presentation is limited to 5 minutes.

Interested parties can download the registration form from the Cultural Affairs Bureau website www.icm.gov.mo between 10:00am on January 16 and 5:00pm on January 27. Completed forms should be emailed to cpap@icm.gov.mo. Places are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. The session is also open for observation. For registration or enquiries, please call 8399 6374 during office hours.

Adapted from a homonymous novel by local playwright Lawrence Lei I Leong, Operation Oops!A Musicalfeatures an outstanding collaboration among regional talents, bringing to life a score composed by acclaimed creative Leon Ko who also wrote the lyrics and serves as Music Director. The show boasts a lively cast led by Jordan Cheng, Macao’s multi-award-winning performer honoured as Best Actor at the 31st Hong Kong Drama Awards, and is directed by Fong Chun Kit, Assistant Artistic Director of the Hong Kong Repertory Theatre, while the choreography is crafted by local choreographer and dancer, Florence Cheong.