Foreign exchange reserves and nominal effective exchange rate index for the Macao pataca – December 2025

MACAU, January 15 - The Monetary Authority of Macao announced today (15 January) that the preliminary estimate of Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves amounted to MOP245.6 billion (USD30.64 billion) at the end of December 2025. The reserves increased by 2.0% from the revised value of MOP240.8 billion (USD30.05 billion) for the previous month. Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves at end-December 2025 represented 11 times the currency in circulation or 91.8% of the Macao pataca M2 at end-November 2025.

The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the Macao pataca dropped 0.81 points month-on-month and 5.47 points year-on-year to 101.1 in December 2025, implying that overall speaking, the exchange rate of the Macao pataca dropped against the currencies of Macao’s major trading partners.