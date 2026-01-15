Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs and Alchem Laboratories Announce Alliance to Advance Essential Medicines

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company (Cost Plus Drugs) and Alchem Laboratories Corporation (Alchem) today announced the formation of a strategic alliance to develop essential medicine therapeutics, improving supply chain resiliency.Cost Plus Drugs is employing a highly automated and flexible manufacturing platform that integrates AI and machine learning for real-time quality assessment and process optimization to produce lidocaine, a widely used anesthetic, and diltiazem, a calcium channel blocker used to treat heart conditions., Alchem provided process development of these APIs for Cost Plus Drugs. Alchem has experience performing process development, scale-up, and GMP manufacturing of over 200 APIs, including the USP APIs amikacin, atropine, carboplatin, ciprofloxacin, cisplatin, dantrolene, dobutamine, dopamine, fluconazole, levofloxacin, linezolid, metronidazole, phentolamine, sulfamethoxazole, trimethoprim, and verteporfin.Under the terms of the agreement, the parties will also collaborate to supply 86 essential medicines and medical countermeasures including critical care drugs and antimicrobials.In September 2025, Alchem Laboratories and Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation (API-Canada) announced a Strategic Alliance to advance Antimicrobial and Essential Medicines Programs. This new alliance expands work under that collaboration, providing enhanced and equitable access to antimicrobial agents and essential medicines, with North American onshoring of critical therapies to support public needs. Alchem and API-Canada will initially work on lidocaine and diltiazem vial supply for Canada, as well as antimicrobials and vial manufacturing. As part of the arrangement, API-Canada will also support diltiazem and lidocaine vial supply more broadly as required by the collaborators.Both Alchem and Cost Plus Drugs maintain the flexibility to pursue funding and development pathways commensurate with project maturity and strategic alignment.About Mark Cuban Cost Plus DrugsThe Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. Cost Plus Drugs transparently charges a standard markup on every drug it sells. The costplusdrugs.com online pharmacy launched in January 2022 now carries over 2,300 prescription products, delivered by mail to thousands of happy customers every day. Customers can also go to participating retail pharmacies to receive Cost Plus Drugs pricing through the Team Cuban Card. Cost Plus Drugs is working with health plans, managed-care organizations, PBMs, and self-insured employers to bring these same savings to benefit plans nationwide. Learn more at www.markcubancostplusdrugcompany.com Dr. Alex Oshmyansky, CEOMark Cuban Cost Plus Drugspress@costplusdrugs.comAbout Alchem Laboratories CorporationAlchem Laboratories Corporation is a pharmaceutical development company dedicated to advancing therapies in areas of high unmet medical need, with an emphasis on accessible, high-quality essential medicines. Alchem is a subsidiary of TRON Group Inc. (OTC:TGRP).Dr. James D Talton, CEOAlchem Laboratories Corporationinfo@alchem.comAbout Applied Pharmaceutical InnovationApplied Pharmaceutical Innovation is one of Canada’s largest not-for-profit life sciences commercialization organizations. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation works to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of life sciences products, and is home to Canada’s largest security of supply initiative.

