CES Spotlight: Elephant Robotics Showcases Human-Centered Embodied AI & Robotics Solutions for Education and Smart Home

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CES, the world's premier technology event held annually in Las Vegas, kicked off last week, bringing together the latest innovations in consumer electronics, robotics, and intelligent technologies for 2026. Recognized as one of the most influential platforms for technology debuts and industry exchange, CES once again highlighted the accelerating convergence of AI, robotics, and everyday life. This year, Elephant Robotics made a strong return to the show, presenting its latest breakthroughs in Embodied AI, educational robotics solutions, and next-generation robotic innovations that captured widespread attention. Since its founding in 2016, Elephant Robotics has remained committed to developing lightweight, open-source robotic products for both educational and professional applications, with the mission of integrating robotics into daily life and providing more people with opportunities to experience the practical value and transformative potential of intelligent robotic products.CES 2026 marked Elephant Robotics' fourth consecutive appearance, highlighting the company's ongoing commitment to engaging global audiences and showcasing its latest robotics innovations. At CES 2026, the company's booth became a major focal point, drawing over 10,000 visitors who engaged hands-on with its robotic technologies. Attendees explored a broad range of robotic products and solutions, including the Embodied AI Solution and Educational Robotics Solutions, the 6-DOF collaborative robot myCobot Pro series, the 3-finger force-controlled dexterous gripper myGripper H100, and the bionic robotic dog metaDog. The company also made the first public unveiling of three upcoming robots: the upgraded 4-DOF multi-functional intelligent palletizing stepper robotic arm ultraArm P1, the newly upgraded bionic robot cat metaCat 2026, and the handheld AI bionic companion, Pawbots.The company's cost-effective and reliable Embodied AI Solution, centered on the intelligent 6-DOF collaborative robotic arm myArm M750, attracted considerable attention from visitors. Designed for commercial service and smart home applications, the solution can autonomously plan, execute, and complete complex tasks such as folding clothes, washing dishes, and performing other household or commercial service functions. Demonstrating the possibilities of human-centered robotics, it showcased how intelligent machines can seamlessly interact with their environment, respond to changing conditions, and assist in everyday life. Haotian(Hunter) Chen, CMO at Elephant Robotics, remarked, “For years, our team has been pushing robots beyond rigid, task-specific programming toward systems that perceive, adapt, and act in real time. With rapid advances in embodied intelligence, we have successfully launched this Embodied AI Solution, and we aim to accelerate its integration into practical, human-centered applications that improve everyday life. This is a glimpse into the future of robotics—machines that think, perceive, and act in ways that complement and enhance human capabilities.”In addition, Elephant Robotics' Compound Robot Solution also drew strong interest from educators, researchers, and academic professionals. This solution is designed to bridge the gap between theoretical learning and real-world engineering practice, providing students, educators, and researchers with an accessible and scalable platform for exploring robotics, AI, and automation. Supported by comprehensive tutorials, customizable teaching resources, and dedicated technical assistance, the platform empowers educational institutions across the Americas to deliver modern, industry-aligned STEM curricula. By equipping learners with practical robotics skills and hands-on experience in intelligent automation, Elephant Robotics continues to prepare the next generation of innovators and robotics professionals. The solution's flexibility allows it to be adapted to diverse educational environments, from secondary schools to universities, fostering experimentation and creativity while demonstrating real-world applications of AI and robotics technology.As a global technology showcase, CES 2026 also highlighted the growing appeal of consumer-grade robotic companions. Elephant Robotics' newly unveiled metaCat 2026 and Pawbots captured significant attention for their lifelike interactions and emotional engagement capabilities. The upgraded metaCat 2026 builds on previous versions, introducing combined touch interactions alongside independent touch responses. The robot companion can automatically switch between Active, Awake, Sleepy, and Sleep modes to mirror natural behaviors, and it integrates a realistic audio-visual system that produces low-frequency purring sounds accompanied by subtle body vibrations during interaction. Its embedded mechanical varifocal eye system conveys nuanced emotions through delicate eye movements, creating a more natural and real experience that provides companionship and emotional support. Meanwhile, Pawbots, the company's handheld AI bionic companions, feature an intelligent emotion engine powered by built-in personality algorithms, multi-modal bionic movements, and a multi-dimensional perception system. These advancements further expand the possibilities for meaningful human-robot interaction and demonstrate Elephant Robotics' commitment to developing consumer-friendly, emotionally intelligent robotic companions.Beyond product demonstrations, Elephant Robotics used the show to significantly expand its international media presence, giving interviews to leading outlets including BBC and Tech TV Channel during CES 2026. The company also announced that, to better serve customers across more than 30 countries in North, Central, and South America, it has officially begun independently operating the Americas market. This new approach delivers robots and educational solutions tailored to regional needs, complemented by faster shipping and dedicated online technical support. By engaging directly with customers and partners at CES, Elephant Robotics gathered valuable feedback to refine its Americas market strategy, ensuring future products and services align with the evolving demands of these markets. For more information, visit the official Americas website: https://americas.elephantrobotics.com/ Participation at CES further reinforced Elephant Robotics' commitment to integrating AI and robotics into everyday life across education, commercial services, and smart living. By showcasing both innovative concepts and practical solutions, the company demonstrated how its technology seamlessly blends into human environments, enhancing convenience, efficiency, and quality of life. Elephant Robotics has already secured its booth for CES 2027, where it plans to unveil additional cutting-edge consumer robotic products, continuing its tradition of forward-looking innovation.

