Expanding Horizons: Indy Auto Man’s New Location and Vision for Midwest Dealer Leadership

Indy Auto Man Indiana car dealership

Indy Auto Man dealership is expanding with a new Westfield location, offering new opportunities for citizens, both in career growth and car buying experience.

We are glad to announce official opening of our Westfield dealership on January 23, 2026. We grow in size, but we never lose sight of what makes us special: trust, responsiveness, and community focus.” — Victor Figlin, GM for Indy Auto Man

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As dealership consolidation sweeps across the U.S., Midwest auto dealers, particularly in Indiana, are emerging as leaders in buy-sell activity and retail innovation. At the heart of this transformation is Indy Auto Man, a dealership that’s not just keeping pace with the market but setting the standard for how local players can thrive in a fast-changing landscape.

Indiana is now one of the top states in the nation for dealership acquisitions and sales, thanks to its central location, strong demand for used vehicles, and growing investor interest. While other markets are seeing slowdowns, Indiana’s auto industry is buzzing with activity. Dealerships are expanding, merging, and acquiring new locations at a rapid clip, creating both opportunities and challenges for those who want to stay ahead.

This wave of consolidation brings economies of scale and streamlined operations, but it also means dealers must adapt to shifting market dynamics and rising customer expectations. In Indiana, the competition is fierce, but the rewards are real for those who get it right.

Indy Auto Man dealership has mastered the art of balancing growth with customer loyalty. While many dealers in Indiana focus solely on acquisitions, Indy Auto Man’s approach is different. In Indiana’s constantly changing market, the dealership stands out by integrating innovation, creating new opportunities, and demonstrating a dedication to customized service.



Smart growth: Indy Auto Man carefully selects opportunities that align with its values. This ensures the dealership can scale efficiently without losing its identity or quality standards.

Seamless integration: When Indy Auto Man finds a new location, it invests heavily in the town’s facility improvements and the creation of new workplaces.

Tech-driven service: With strong corporate standards, advanced CRM, and data analysis, Indy Auto Man anticipates customer needs and tailors offers to fit Indiana’s diverse buyers. This builds stronger relationships and keeps customers coming back.

Community focus: Even as the dealership grows, it stays rooted in the local community. Indy Auto Man supports local events and charity organizations, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted neighbor.

Building on its momentum, Indy Auto Man is excited to announce the opening of a new dealership in Westfield, Indiana, with the official ceremony event set for January 23, 2026.

This expansion brings the dealership’s trusted approach to a key market with high demand for used vehicles, making it easier for customers across Indiana to access quality cars and service.

On January 23, the celebration will begin in the Indy Auto Man Westfield dealership at 17230 Foundation Pkwy, Westfield with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 am, and culminating in an invite-only Grand Opening Celebration with Westfield government officials, members of the Indiana Independent Auto Dealers Association, construction partners, and invited representatives of the state community.

The Westfield location features a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles, along with modern service bays for greater convenience. True to Indy Auto Man’s values, the new dealership will also host community events, creating a hub for customer engagement and local connection.

“The Westfield opening is a big step for us,” said Victor Figlin, General Manager at Indy Auto Man. “It’s about bringing our trusted approach closer to more Hoosier customers and showing that strategic growth and meaningful service go hand in hand.” In a world where digital-only platforms and large consolidated groups are everywhere, Indy Auto Man stands out by blending traditional family-like customer care with innovative technology. Buyers get a broad selection of vehicles, transparent pricing, and top-notch post-sale support. “Consolidation isn’t just about expanding our footprint or inventory,” Eugene Gorin, the co-founder and the GM added. “It’s about serving Hoosier customers with more convenience, transparency, and value.”

Indy Auto Man has also rolled out new online tools, including trade-in valuation, virtual vehicle tours, and flexible purchasing options - features that meet the evolving needs of today’s buyers. Committed to innovation, especially in the electric and hybrid vehicle space, the dealer plans to include 4 EV charging stations, in-store charging partnerships, and expanded EV inventory to minimize the impact of transport exhaust fumes on the region's ecology.

Indiana’s supportive policies and strong economy have played a big role in fueling dealership growth. Tax incentives, streamlined licensing, and infrastructure investments make the state a prime spot for auto commerce. Indy Auto Man stays ahead through innovation in the automotive industry, advocating for dealers' and customers' interests statewide. The dealership has proudly earned the Indiana Top Workplace award for four consecutive years, highlighting its commitment to employee engagement and growth. With a new dealership opening, exciting career opportunities await sales, service, and finance professionals seeking a supportive, growth-focused environment backed by training and benefits. With this new car lot opening in Westfield, Indy Auto Man will provide more convenience for local customers by expanding its inventory across both locations.

With market analysts predicting continued consolidation into the late 2020s, Indiana is poised to remain a key player in the Midwest auto market. Indy Auto Man’s leadership shows how embracing change with a customer-first mindset can turn challenges into opportunities.

About Indy Auto Man

Indy Auto Man is a full-service used car dealership based in Indianapolis, Indiana. Since its founding, the dealership has focused on providing high-quality pre-owned vehicles, upfront pricing, and friendly service. Through strategic solutions and innovation, Indy Auto Man continues to grow while remaining deeply connected to the local community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.