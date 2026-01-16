EuroToolKit Launches Curated Directory of GDPR-Compliant European Software

Screenshot of EuroToolKit

New platform helps European startups and growing businesses discover privacy-first software alternatives built by European providers.

I believe European businesses deserve software that respects privacy by design, not as an afterthought.” — Kevin Christensen, Founder

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EuroToolKit , a new curated directory of GDPR-compliant SaaS and software solutions, has launched to serve European startups and growing businesses seeking privacy-first technology alternatives.The platform addresses a significant challenge facing European founders: finding reliable software tools that keep data within Europe while meeting strict EU regulatory requirements. EuroToolKit currently features over 300 vetted tools across 15 categories, all built by European companies.Categories include invoicing and accounting, expense and receipt management, CRM solutions, email hosting, cloud providers, project management, and recruitment software, among others."I built this directory to be the resource I wish I had when starting my own ventures," said Kevin Christensen, founder of EuroToolKit. "After spending 15 years building web applications, I experienced firsthand the challenge of finding reliable, GDPR-compliant tools that don't force you to compromise on functionality or send your data across the Atlantic."EuroToolKit was created to help European founders and business owners navigate the crowded global software marketplace and identify solutions that align with EU regulations, data sovereignty requirements, and European values. The platform takes a community-driven approach, enabling real founders to share their experiences and help others make informed decisions.The directory serves businesses of all sizes, from early-stage startups looking for their first CRM to established companies seeking European alternatives to US-based platforms. Each listed tool has been verified as being built and operated by a European company, ensuring data residency compliance from day one.Key features of the platform include searchable categories, country filtering to find tools from specific European nations, and a growing community newsletter. The platform also offers advertising opportunities for European software companies looking to reach a targeted audience of business decision-makers.EuroToolKit is free to use for businesses searching for software solutions. European SaaS companies can submit their tools for consideration through the platform's submission portal.About EuroToolKitEuroToolKit is Europe's trusted directory of GDPR-ready SaaS and software for startups and growing businesses. The platform curates only tools from European providers, ensuring that users can build their tech stack knowing their data stays in Europe, their privacy is protected, and compliance is built-in. For more information, visit www.eurotoolkit.eu

