Metos NA and Turflogic Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Transformational Insights for Golf Course Management

METOS and Turflogic Partnership

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metos NA , a subsidiary of Pessl Instruments , a global leader in IoT-based environmental monitoring solutions under the METOS by Pessl Instruments brand (METOS), announced today a strategic partnership with Turflogic , an innovator in aerial data collection and precision turf analytics.This partnership delivers integrated, data-driven turf management solutions for golf courses and high-performance sports facilities. It combines in-round environmental sensing with aerial drone analytics to help superintendents make faster, more precise, and more sustainable decisions.Anyone who’s spent time on a golf course knows superintendents are the backbone,” begins explaining Andrew Terry, Founder of Turflogic.“They bring experience, daily observation, and deep knowledge to keep everything in top shape. We’re building Turflogic to support that work, not replace it. Drones handle routine scans for multispectral and LiDAR data, and our software turns that into Turfscore metrics and stress maps that highlight priorities. It gives superintendents a reliable second look from above so they can act faster, optimize resources, and maintain championship-level turf even more efficiently. Their expertise plus our data, that’s the combination we’re excited about.”The companies are uniting METOS’s real-time weather, soil, and disease-risk intelligence with Turflogic’s autonomous drone data collection, multispectral imaging, and GIS-based Digital Twin platform. Together, the technologies provide a comprehensive view of turf conditions, from soil moisture and disease pressure below ground to plant stress and variability across the entire course.“This collaboration marks a truly transformational step forward,” said Gottfried Pessl, CEO and Founder of Pessl Instruments. “By combining our field-proven hardware, disease prediction models, spatial topsoil moisture information, and real-time weather intelligence with Turflogic’s drone-based GIS and Digital Twin platform, we deliver immediate insights and best-in-class decision support for golf course management. Together, we enable smarter, more sustainable turf management at an entirely new level,” he concluded.By shifting reactive fixes to predictive strategies, the partnership helps reduce unnecessary inputs, lower operational costs, enhance environmental sustainability, and elevate the overall playing experience.Innovation meets excellence. Better data. Better decisions. Better golf.Meet the teams at the upcoming turf management exhibitions in UK and US:BTME, 20 to 22 January 2026, Harrogate, United KingdomGCSAA, 2 to 5 February 2026, Orlando, Florida

