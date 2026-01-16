AiRET Wins CES 2026 Innovation Award and Concludes Successful CES Showcase

Bon-ung Koo (Austin Koo), CEO of Airet, stands in front of the company’s booth at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. A CES Innovation Awards® trophy displayed at the Airet booth during CES 2026 in Las Vegas. At CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Bon-ung Koo (Austin Koo), CEO of Airet, demonstrates and explains the company’s solution as attendees gather to watch and listen.

On-device vision AI automates sterilization, low-heat drying and deodorizing; CES meetings expand with North American and European partners.

Being named a CES Innovation Award honoree validates our zero-touch approach to built-in shoe care and accelerates partnerships in premium smart home markets.” — Media Relations

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Airet , a premium built-in smart home appliance company led by Bon-ung Koo (Austin Koo), CEO of Airet, announced that it has been named an honoree of the CES Innovation Awards® and successfully concluded its showcase at CES 2026 , held January 6–9 (local time) in Las Vegas.During the show, Airet said its booth drew interest from North American and European smart home platform stakeholders, as well as global homebuilders and distributors, who discussed residential deployment scenarios and partnership models. The company said it was highlighted by a built-in experience designed for entryways and closets, along with a “Zero-Touch” approach intended to minimize user interaction.Airet’s built-in shoe-care system is designed to start care automatically once a user places shoes inside. On-device vision AI recognizes the shoe’s type, material, and condition, then runs an optimized care cycle that includes sterilization, low-heat drying, and deodorizing, the company said. Airet added that the system is built around a consistent, repeatable routine that fits into everyday use without requiring manual configuration.The company also said it records care history and captures sensor and image data to improve personalization over time. Based on these data sets, Airet said it is expanding data-driven services, including replacement timing alerts (replacement cycle prediction), as part of its broader roadmap for premium smart home care.“Being named a CES Innovation Award honoree validates our zero-touch approach to built-in shoe care and accelerates partnerships in premium smart home markets,” said Bon-ung Koo (Austin Koo), CEO of Airet.Airet said it operated demonstrations during CES centered on the end-to-end workflow—from shoe placement and automatic recognition to cycle execution and care-history recording—and plans to expand pilot and partnership models with residential projects. The company said it is pursuing collaborations across homebuilders, interior and architectural partners, and distribution channels to broaden market access in premium smart home environments.Airet also said it signed a technology transfer agreement with Samsung Electronics in November 2025 for two IP assets, which it plans to leverage to further enhance product reliability and durability.The CES Innovation Awardsprogram is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. The program is owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)About AiretAiret develops premium built-in shoe-care systems that combine on-device AI, sensors, and IoT to automate sterilization, low-heat drying, and deodorizing. The company is expanding personalization and data services based on care history and sensor and image data.

Airet is the missing piece of the smart home.

