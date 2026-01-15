HealthAI Welcomes Peru as an Official Member of The HealthAI Global Regulatory Network in Historic Agreement

Dr. Ricardo Baptista Leite, CEO of HealthAI (left) and Deputy Minister of Public Health Dr. Leonardo Rojas representing Peru (right) This event brought together prominent health experts and officials to address current and emerging challenges in healthcare innovation.

Peru's Ministry of Health becomes the first institution in a Spanish-speaking country to join the GRN, HealthAI’s Global Network for AI Regulation in Health.

LIMA, PERU, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Peruvian Ministry of Health, the authority and governing body for digital health at the national level, signs a historic agreement with HealthAI - The Global Agency for Responsible AI in Health , to become an official member of the HealthAI Global Regulatory Network (GRN). This marks a strategic milestone for Peru as the first Spanish-speaking nation to join this international collaborative initiative dedicated to advancing equitable deployment of artificial intelligence in health. This partnership between Peru’s Ministry of Health and HealthAI positions the nation as a regional leader in responsible AI governance for health.The partnership was formalized during a signing ceremony held at the Ministry of Health (Minsa) in Lima, with Deputy Minister of Public Health Dr. Leonardo Rojas representing Peru and Dr. Ricardo Baptista Leite, CEO of HealthAI, and witnessed by Bogi Eliasen, Executive Director of the Movement Health Foundation, who facilitated the agreement.This event brought together prominent health experts and officials to address current and emerging challenges in healthcare innovation. Among them, Dr. Carlos Alberto Gutiérrez Cahuas, Deputy Secretary II (e) of the Sub-Secretariat for Digital Services and Innovation of the Secretariat for Government and Digital Transformation, of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers; Dr. María del Carmen Calle Dávila, Executive Secretary of the Andean Health Organization – Hipólito Unanue Agreement; Dr. José Enrique Pérez Lu, Director General of Information Technology; and Dr. Alberto Tejada Conroy, Director General of the General Office of International Technical Cooperation.Peru's entry into the HealthAI GRN marks significant progress for both the country and the broader global health AI ecosystem. Its participation strengthens the network and supports the development of a transparent regulatory environment for AI in healthcare. In return, real-time information exchange on AI health technologies via the GRN will help the country better develop health technologies and regulations for the benefit of its citizens."This agreement represents an important advance for the country, since we have a need to strengthen the governance and regulation of artificial intelligence so that it can be used appropriately in patient care," said Deputy Minister of Public Health Dr. Leonardo Rojas."Peru becoming the first Spanish-speaking Pioneer Country in the HealthAI Global Regulatory Network marks a milestone for the responsible development of artificial intelligence in healthcare across the region. This step opens the door to an Andean and Latin American model for AI in health, designed around local needs and grounded in regional cooperation to move faster and scale responsibly for the benefit of more than 400 million people,” said Bogi Eliasen, Executive Director of Movement Health Foundation."Peru's decision to join the GRN represents a transformative moment for equitable AI governance in global health. Peru demonstrates exceptional leadership in ensuring that artificial intelligence serves all populations fairly while upholding rigorous standards for safety, data sovereignty and ethical oversight. This partnership reflects Peru's commitment to pioneering responsible innovation throughout South America," said Dr. Ricardo Baptista Leite, CEO of HealthAI.The Peruvian Ministry of Health exercises stewardship in digital health through its General Office of Information Technology. In this regard, it is responsible for leading the digital health agenda towards 2030, developing guidelines to strengthen the secure digital health ecosystem and its governance, and promoting maturity, development, and technological innovation in health. It considers signing this agreement highly beneficial to advancing the digital transformation process it is leading.Peru offers unique insights into AI deployment across varied healthcare settings and is positioned to influence how AI is regulated and deployed on a global scale. With the GRN's support, the country establishes itself as a gateway for responsible and ethical AI health solutions, creating opportunities for international collaboration and setting a universal standard.For HealthAI - after having recently signed partnerships with the United Kingdom, Singapore, India, Indonesia, Brazil, Vietnam and recently Zambia - this expands the GRN's global reach and diversity within the region. Access to Peru's unique healthcare landscape, with its 32 million multiethnic and multicultural population, provides invaluable insights into AI deployment in settings with prioritized resources. Peru's participation reinforces HealthAI's commitment to ensuring that AI-driven health innovations benefit populations across all income levels and geographic regions.END1. The HealthAI Global Regulatory Network is a new international platform bringing together health regulators to strengthen oversight of AI in healthcare. It aims to build trust, improve safety and accelerate responsible innovation through shared learning, joint standards and early warnings of emerging risks. Members will also have access to a global directory of registered AI health tools to support transparency and collaboration.2. An initial ten ‘Pioneer Countries’ from diverse regions are being invited to shape the Global Regulatory Network from the outset. Each will work with HealthAI to support stronger regulatory frameworks, support local innovation and ensure AI technologies meet high standards of safety, effectiveness and equity. Members have the opportunity to share knowledge with regulatory and digital health bodies from other pioneering nations, such as Singapore, India, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and others.3. The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation focused on advancing Peru's regulatory capacity for AI in healthcare. HealthAI will provide technical support and training to strengthen Peru's regulatory competencies, in full respect of national sovereignty. The agency does not evaluate or interfere with country-level regulatory decisions; rather, it equips local agencies with tools and frameworks - developed in alignment with WHO, OECD, and UNESCO principles - to tailor their own AI health policies. All activities will fully comply with local legislation, safeguard citizens' data within national frameworks, ensure privacy and protection, and involve no transfer of financial resources.4. HealthAI - The Global Agency for Responsible AI in Health is an independent nonprofit organization that promotes equitable access to AI-powered health innovations, working as an implementation partner with governments and global health leaders to ensure AI transforms healthcare for all. This inclusive effort prioritizes responsible AI governance and equitable health access, regardless of economic status or geographic location.5. To learn more about HealthAI, visit the website at www.healthai.agency

