Lexiphoria: Building India’s Voice in the Global Digital Economy

Core Team members of Lexiphoria

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 2014 in a modest rented room in Noida, Lexiphoria is today a ₹15 crore language-technology company redefining how businesses communicate across cultures. What began with a single laptop and a clear belief that Indian languages deserve a central place in the digital future, has evolved into one of India’s most trusted localisation and accessibility service providers.

Originally known as Audio Bridge, Lexiphoria was established by Sumit Gupta with a vision that went beyond literal translation. The company set out to help brands communicate with cultural depth, emotional accuracy, and regional authenticity. This philosophy later crystallised into what Lexiphoria calls its core strength; Indianization, the process of adapting global content so it sounds, feels, and resonates like India .

Indianization incorporates emotion, cultural context, regional relevance, and consumer trust. Its goal is to make international communication sound and feel authentically Indian.

A defining moment in Lexiphoria’s journey came during its early years, when a major international client defaulted on a large payment, pushing the company into financial uncertainty. The crisis reinforced the founders’ emphasis on trust, relationships, and resilience values that continue to shape the company’s operations. Leadership was further strengthened when Mayank Das joined as Co-Founder and CEO, followed by Raju Gupta as Co-Founder in 2018, forming a stable leadership team guiding the company’s scale-up phase.

Today, Lexiphoria works across more than 130 global and regional languages, with deep expertise in Hindi and Indian regional languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Urdu, and Konkani, alongside global languages like French, German, Japanese, and Chinese. Its services span translation, localisation, video subtitling, professional dubbing, gaming localisation, Braille transcription, and accessibility solutions. The focus is not just on language conversion, but on making content inclusive and accessible across cultures and abilities.

Over the last decade, Lexiphoria has delivered 35 million+ translated words and 5,500+ hours of multimedia content, serving over 75 clients across technology, automotive, e-commerce, media, and digital platforms. Its client portfolio includes global names such as Google, Amazon, Mercedes-Benz India, and leading digital content networks. Much of this growth has been organic, driven by long-term partnerships and a reputation for quality rather than aggressive marketing.

Most crucially, Lexiphoria works extensively in Hindi, thereby opening up significant career opportunities for Hindi-speaking youth across localization, translation, multimedia roles and accessibility services proving that Indian languages are professional assets, not limitations.

Internally, Lexiphoria positions itself as a people-first organisation, mirroring global workplace standards. Flexible work arrangements, strong parental leave policies, family mediclaim, and a

respectful work culture are seen not as perks but as fundamentals. This approach has helped the company build a committed, high-performing team across regions.

Beyond commercial services, Lexiphoria is expanding its social impact initiatives. The company is launching a free AI course aimed at helping students and professionals understand and use AI in everyday work, reinforcing its belief that technology should empower, not exclude.

As Lexiphoria plans international expansion and the inclusion of more regional dialects like Bhojpuri and Awadhi, it stands as a compelling example of purpose-driven growth. From a one-room startup to a full-scale language-tech enterprise, Lexiphoria is not just localising content, it is ensuring that India speaks to the world in its own voice.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.