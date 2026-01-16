FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DOCUMENTARY FEATURE “SHAKA: A STORY OF ALOHA”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the documentary SHAKA: A STORY OF ALOHA, now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as DVD, starting January 16, 2026.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the documentary SHAKA: A STORY OF ALOHA, now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as DVD, starting January 16, 2026.

SHAKA: A STORY OF ALOHA explores the mysterious origins of Hawaii’s iconic hand sign. The film opens at a Shaka Contest and follows Steve Sue as he investigates its roots across surfing, politics, pop culture—even war. His five-year quest leads to kupuna Aunty Kekela Miller and a trail of clues spanning Miss Universe, Elvis, leprosy colonies, and ancient photo archives. The journey ends with the story of Hamana Kalili, a beloved North Shore figure whose missing fingers and wave inspired generations. Framed as a lighthearted “who dunnit,” the film reveals how the Shaka became a global symbol of Aloha—and launches Project Shaka to keep it going.

Written by Steve Sue and directed by Alexander Bocchieri, SHAKA: A STORY OF ALOHA was produced by both Sue and Bryan Spicer.

“SHAKA: A STORY OF ALOHA is a quest to discover the secrets to creating paradise,” said filmmaker Steve Sue. “I am hopeful that this film offers a much-needed antidote to the challenges left by the pandemic and recent acidic politics. The goal of it is to inspire, uplift, and unite people through the spirit of Aloha.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire SHAKA: A STORY OF ALOHA directly with the filmmakers and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

SHAKA: A STORY OF ALOHA: www.shakafilm.com

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

Official FDM Trailer - SHAKA: A STORY OF ALOHA (2026)

