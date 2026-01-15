Language Parent, Home of Speech Genie, Announce Early Access Education License

Language Parent.

In an exclusive interview with Eleven Media, Language Parent, that is the home of Speech Genie, announce the launch of early Access Education License.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aimed at universities for research into how languages work, this is the first glimpse of the cognitive AI system that will power the interaction between language learners and the Genie It is the world’s first implementation combining theoretical neuroscience, Patom theory (PT), and Role and Reference Grammar (RRG) linguistics. Students and researchers can now interactively explore meaning and knowledge representation of our language, for machines.The current system includes a wide range of predicate classes and referent relationships. New features and extensions will be released when available.Early access to the Language Parent Education License can be accessed here: https://www.languageparent.com/education-license/ An explanatory video on the offer can be viewed here: HTTPS://WWW.YOUTUBE.COM/WATCH?V=NHNFRMIQKNI Those obtaining the licence will experience meaning and knowledge representation with brain-based artificial intelligence & next generation AI - Cognitive AI!About Language ParentLanguage Parent is a company focused on integrating brain-based AI into language learning products to maximise learning effectiveness.Language Parent was chosen as the company name due to the importance of a “parent” role in the language learning process, popularised by one of the company’s founders.The company is beyond simply supporting effective language learning. Once various languages have been fully integrated and “hardened” for the purpose of supporting language learning in people, the resulting IP and language data will be made available for industries requiring highly accurate, meaning based computer understanding of language.

