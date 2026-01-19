Caledonia Resources & Momentum DNA Announce Strategic Collaboration to Deliver Leadership Solutions Across the UAE

Gerard Milligan - Caledonia Resources (left) David Donaldson Momentum DNA (right)

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caledonia Resources , a Masdar City–based advisory firm specialising in interim and fractional executive leadership, today announced a strategic collaboration with Momentum DNA , a collective of senior finance leaders providing fractional CFO and FP&A services across the region.The collaboration brings together two complementary advisory platforms, enabling clients to access integrated, end-to-end leadership support across people, operations and finance,from strategy through execution without the cost or rigidity of full-time executive appointments.Momentum DNA, a Dubai based CFO and financial consultancy firm co-founded by David Donaldson, a highly regarded finance leader with 18 years of experience in the UAE and a distinguished career spanning global investment banking, sovereign wealth, private equity and high-growth businesses. Notably, David was a founding member of the Emirates Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund of the Federal Government of the UAE, where he played a pivotal role in its establishment and early development.Caledonia Resources, founded by Gerard Milligan , works closely with CEOs, founders, boards and investors to strengthen organisational effectiveness through interim and fractional CHRO, COO and Chief of Staff leadership, supporting companies through periods of growth, transformation and change.Together, Caledonia and Momentum DNA will jointly support clients across the UAE and wider region, particularly founder-led businesses, PE- and VC-backed companies, and organisations navigating scale-up, transformation or increased governance requirements.David Donaldson, Co-Founder of Momentum DNA, commented:“Having spent nearly two decades building and advising businesses across the UAE, I’ve seen first-hand how closely financial performance is linked to operating discipline and leadership capability. Partnering with Caledonia Resources allows us to bring finance, people and execution together in a truly integrated way. This collaboration significantly enhances the value we can deliver to clients across the region.Investors require confirmation not only of the credibility of the financial models and valuation parameters, but, as importantly, a conviction that the team before them can deliver these outcomes.The two facets of financial capital and human capital are, and should be, heavily aligned from the outset, both strategically and operationally”Gerard Milligan, CEO of Caledonia Resources, added:“This collaboration with Momentum DNA is a natural fit. Our clients increasingly want practical, senior-level support that spans people, operations and finance-not siloed advice. David’s depth of experience in the UAE, including his role in establishing the Emirates Investment Authority, brings exceptional credibility and insight. Together, we can offer a genuinely end-to-end leadership solution aligned to the realities of operating in the region.”The collaboration reflects a shared philosophy between the two firms: client-first, context-driven advisory, delivered by experienced operators embedded directly into businesses."About Caledonia ResourcesCaledonia Resources is an Abu Dhabi–based advisory firm providing interim and fractional CHRO, COO and Chief of Staff services. The firm partners with CEOs, founders, boards and investors to strengthen organisational capability, improve execution and deliver sustainable transformation across the Middle East and Asia.About Momentum DNAMomentum DNA is a Dubai based collective of senior finance and operations leaders delivering fractional CFO, FP&A and financial transformation services. Founded by experienced executives with deep regional and global expertise, Momentum DNA provides board-level financial leadership without the cost or commitment of full-time appointments.

