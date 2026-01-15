Minister Nomakhosazana Meth officiates handover of new school desks and ablution facilities at Langalakhe Senior Primary School eMalungeni, Ngqeleni, 16 Jan

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth, will on Friday, 16 January 2026, officiate the handover of new school desks and ablution facilities at Langalakhe Senior Primary School eMalungeni, Ngqeleni by the Department’s Labour Activation beneficiary partners, Nnite Trading Enterprise and Philatha Suppliers & Services.

The LAP Partners are paying it forward through this initiative, which seeks to create a safe, dignified and conducive learning environment for 102 learners.

Following the handover ceremony, the Department will host an integrated Service Delivery Outreach Programme for the Ngqeleni community. Residents will have direct access to a range of departmental services, including:

Assistance with Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) claims and enquiries

Registration of claims and enquiries relating to Compensation Fund

Career counselling and job placement support via Public Employment Services

Information and assistance from Inspection and Enforcement Services.

