Minister Nomakhosazana Meth officiates handover of new school desks and ablution facilities at Langalakhe Senior Primary School eMalungeni, Ngqeleni, 16 Jan
The Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth, will on Friday, 16 January 2026, officiate the handover of new school desks and ablution facilities at Langalakhe Senior Primary School eMalungeni, Ngqeleni by the Department’s Labour Activation beneficiary partners, Nnite Trading Enterprise and Philatha Suppliers & Services.
The LAP Partners are paying it forward through this initiative, which seeks to create a safe, dignified and conducive learning environment for 102 learners.
Following the handover ceremony, the Department will host an integrated Service Delivery Outreach Programme for the Ngqeleni community. Residents will have direct access to a range of departmental services, including:
- Assistance with Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) claims and enquiries
- Registration of claims and enquiries relating to Compensation Fund
- Career counselling and job placement support via Public Employment Services
- Information and assistance from Inspection and Enforcement Services.
Members of the media are invited to the event as follows:
Date: Friday, 16 January 2026
Time: 08:30 -15h00
Venue: Langalakhe Senior Primary School (S.P.S),
Emalungeni, Ngqeleni, 5140
Media RSVPs can be forwarded to Ms. Cebisa Siyobi, Provincial Communication Officer. Email:
Cebisa.Siyobi@labour.gov.za | Mobile: 072 427 6034
Media enquiries:
Ms. Thobeka Magcai, Ministry Spokesperson. Email: Thobeka.Magcai@Labour.gov.za|
Mobile: 072 737 2205
