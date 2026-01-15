Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,467 in the last 365 days.

Minister Nomakhosazana Meth officiates handover of new school desks and ablution facilities at Langalakhe Senior Primary School eMalungeni, Ngqeleni, 16 Jan

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth, will on Friday, 16 January 2026, officiate the handover of new school desks and ablution facilities at Langalakhe Senior Primary School eMalungeni, Ngqeleni by the Department’s Labour Activation beneficiary partners, Nnite Trading Enterprise and Philatha Suppliers & Services.

The LAP Partners are paying it forward through this initiative, which seeks to create a safe, dignified and conducive learning environment for 102 learners.

Following the handover ceremony, the Department will host an integrated Service Delivery Outreach Programme for the Ngqeleni community. Residents will have direct access to a range of departmental services, including:

  • Assistance with Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) claims and enquiries
  • Registration of claims and enquiries relating to Compensation Fund
  • Career counselling and job placement support via Public Employment Services
  • Information and assistance from Inspection and Enforcement Services.

Members of the media are invited to the event as follows:
Date: Friday, 16 January 2026
Time: 08:30 -15h00
Venue: Langalakhe Senior Primary School (S.P.S), 
Emalungeni, Ngqeleni, 5140

Media RSVPs can be forwarded to Ms. Cebisa Siyobi, Provincial Communication Officer. Email: 
Cebisa.Siyobi@labour.gov.za | Mobile: 072 427 6034

Media enquiries:
Ms. Thobeka Magcai, Ministry Spokesperson. Email: Thobeka.Magcai@Labour.gov.za|
Mobile: 072 737 2205

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Nomakhosazana Meth officiates handover of new school desks and ablution facilities at Langalakhe Senior Primary School eMalungeni, Ngqeleni, 16 Jan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.