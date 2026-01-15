Submit Release
By the Numbers: EGLE’s 2025 recruitment and internships

From Houghton to Ypsilanti and Detroit to Grand Rapids, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) participated in career fairs and more as part of its recruitment efforts in 2025, says Cindy Whittum, EGLE’s recruitment and internship specialist. The year also marked the transition of the department’s internship program from unpaid to paid.

Here's a summary of the department’s activities:

  • Attended 28 career fairs and interacted with 836 students.
  • Hosted 10 virtual workshops for a total of 115 participants.
  • Facilitated 125 1:1 meetings with potential EGLE applicants.
  • Exhibited at five conferences and connected with 791 attendees.
  • Participated in two panel discussions and connected with 47 students.
  • Facilitated or participated in seven presentations connecting with 799 attendees, including students and college/university career services staff.

