GeekyAnts Recognized as a Top 10 Mobile App Development Company in the United States by GoodFirms

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GeekyAnts has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in the United States, according to rankings released by GoodFirms , a research and review platform that evaluates technology service providers across global markets.GoodFirms evaluates mobile app development companies based on verified client reviews, service focus, technical expertise, and delivery consistency. Its U.S. directory highlights Top Mobile App Development Companies that support American businesses with iOS, Android, and cross-platform application development across multiple industries.Alongside its U.S. recognition, GeekyAnts has also secured a top 10 position globally among the Top Mobile App Development Companies listed by GoodFirms. The company has further achieved the seventh position in the United Kingdom for Top App Developers, reflecting its standing across multiple international markets. (Source: GoodFirms)GeekyAnts operates as a global product engineering and mobile app development firm with teams serving clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, and other regions. The company delivers mobile and web application development, digital product design, and custom software engineering to startups, mid-sized organizations, and enterprises across various sectors, including fintech, healthcare, e-commerce, and software-as-a-service.Demand for mobile application development continues to rise across the U.S. and U.K. as organizations focus on mobile-first strategies, scalable platforms, and digital customer experiences. Rankings that identify Top Mobile App Development Companies provide buyers with data-driven insights into vendor performance and market relevance.GoodFirms states that its rankings are based on verified client feedback and measurable service quality indicators, rather than promotional activity. The top-tier positions represent a limited group of companies that meet higher benchmarks for execution, reliability, and technical capability.Industry analysts note that third-party research platforms support vendor discovery and comparison in a competitive technology services market. While rankings do not replace project-specific evaluation, they serve as a reference point for organizations seeking experienced mobile app development partners.The GoodFirms directories include hundreds of companies worldwide. Placement among the Top Mobile App Development Companies across the U.S., global, and U.K. rankings reflects sustained delivery performance and active engagement with international clients.GeekyAnts’ recognition reinforces its position within the global mobile app development landscape as businesses continue to prioritize long-term engineering partnerships and digital product growth.Contact Information:GeekyAnts Inc.315 Montgomery Street, 9th & 10th FloorsSan Francisco, CA 94104, USA+1 845 534 6825India OfficeGeekyAnts India Pvt LtdNo. 18, 2nd Cross Road, N S Palya, 2nd Stage,BTM Layout, Bangalore - 560076, Karnataka, India+91 80 4305 8884UK OfficeGeekyAnts UK LtdSPACES Finsbury Park17 City North Place, London N4 3FU, England, UK+44 1702 655221

