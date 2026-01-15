Home Waters Real Estate Group Announces Strategic Expansion with Addition of Steve Brown and Dan Richardson

Home Waters Real Estate Logo - Dan Richardson and Steve Brown

Independent luxury firm expands with President Carter's former guide and seasoned property management leader

We're thrilled to welcome Steve and Dan to the Home Waters family, alongside Tommy Kearsey, and Joe Risi” — Mike Shook

CARBONDALE, CO, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Home Waters Real Estate Group Announces Strategic Expansion with Addition of Steve Brown and Dan RichardsonCarbondale, Colorado - – Home Waters Real Estate Group is proud to announce the addition of two prominent Roaring Fork Valley professionals: Colorado native and internationally recognized fly-fishing guide Steven Brown, and former Carbondale mayor and property management expert Dan Richardson.This strategic expansion positions Home Waters to offer comprehensive real estate services spanning luxury residential sales, international property consulting, and premium property management throughout the Mountain West."We're thrilled to welcome Steve and Dan to the Home Waters family, alongside Tommy Kearsey, and Joe Risi," said Mike Shook, founding owner and managing broker. "Both embody our philosophy of connection, stewardship, and honest service. Together, they strengthen our ability to help clients find exceptional properties that reflect their lifestyle and legacy."Steven Brown: Bridging Colorado Mountains and Caribbean WatersSteven Brown brings deep local roots, international expertise, fluency in Spanish, and three decades of guiding experience to Home Waters. Brown has specialized in three-day float trips through the Black Canyon of the Gunnison for 30 years, developing an intimate understanding of landscape and land stewardship.His passion for water led him to found Fly Fish Guanaja in 2007, now entering its 20th season as one of the world's premier saltwater fly-fishing destinations. Running the lodge, Brown has defined today's Caribbean flyfishing, enabling seamless work with Spanish-speaking clients, partners, and communities.His reputation for excellence caught the attention of President Jimmy Carter, who traveled to Guanaja in 2010 after fishing with Brown in the Black Canyon of the Gunnison. Carter was captivated by Brown's description of flats alive with bonefish and permit, leading to a memorable trip where the former president not only pursued permit on the water but also joined Brown in planting mangrove propagules to restore ecosystems devastated by Hurricane Mitch. Carter later wrote about the experience for Fly Fisherman Magazine, praising Guanaja as "one of the most beautiful and secluded fishing spots in this hemisphere."Brown and his team have also developed a real estate operation in the Bay Islands of Honduras, helping clients find distinctive properties throughout Roatan and Guanaja—from the renowned Pete Dye-designed Black Pearl golf course to affordable lots and high-end custom homes.Lastly, Brown founded Fish for Change, a non-profit giving teenagers opportunities to experience destination fly-fishing lodges while participating in outreach work. He has pledged to commit a percentage of his real estate proceeds to support the organization—reflecting Home Waters' broader commitment to giving back."Joining Home Waters is a natural continuation of a life devoted to rivers, oceans, and the landscapes that inspire them," said Brown.Dan Richardson: Leading Property ManagementDan Richardson joins Home Waters to spearhead the property management division, bringing decades of expertise in building systems, asset management, and community leadership. His previous company, BOLD Empowering People + Property, will now become the property management arm of Home Waters Real Estate Group.A Roaring Fork Valley native, his community leadership includes serving as Carbondale mayor, Glenwood Springs City Council member, youth coach, CMC instructor, and nonprofit CEO of Ascendigo. Richardson studied architecture and his background includes roles as home inspector, general contractor, project manager, energy consultant, and architectural designer."What drew me to Home Waters is their commitment to honest service, local expertise, and deep respect for the client," said Richardson. "I'm excited to build a property management division that reflects these values."A Comprehensive Solution for the Mountain West and BeyondThe addition of Brown and Richardson positions Home Waters as a full-service solution for clients seeking distinctive properties across the Mountain West. As a locally owned and independently operated real estate firm, Home Waters brings the personal attention and community knowledge that only true local ownership can provide. Home Waters Real Estate Group is a team of seasoned brokers who specialize in unique Mountain West properties, guided by their philosophy of connection, stewardship, and honest service.For more information, visit:970-618-6795345 Colorado AveCarbondale, CO 81623

