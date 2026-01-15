Limpopo Provincial Government on challenges posed by the recent heavy rainfall and flooding

The Limpopo Provincial Government acknowledges the serious challenges posed by the recent heavy rainfall and flooding affecting the Vhembe, Mopani, parts of Sekhukhune, Waterberg and Capricorn Districts. In response, the province has deployed a multi-disciplinary team to assist affected areas, restore connectivity and ensure the safety of residents.

The Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) is actively engaged in rescue efforts, working alongside municipalities to remove debris and restore essential services where possible. The provincial government urges all residents to remain calm and vigilant as the province navigates these challenging conditions, adhering to guidance from the South African Weather Services and the PDMC.

Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba has emphasised: “We are facing a state of disaster in several districts of our province, necessitating an urgent and coordinated response involving both provincial and national government resources. We have mobilised rescue teams and advise that learners in severely impacted areas should not be compelled to attend school until support is ensured.”

Additionally, the Premier has directed the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGHSTA) Mr Basikopo Makamu to oversee a comprehensive assessment of the situation, evaluating damages and costs to formulate an effective recovery strategy. This includes the potential invocation of disaster provisions and requests for assistance from the National Disaster Management Centre.

The South African Weather Services has issued warnings, of up to level 09, of continued heavy rains, with flood levels expected to persist until Saturday, 16 January 2026. The province is disseminating safety messages through various communication channels, urging residents to avoid crossing flooded rivers and to keep children away from unsafe water bodies.

While there have been few fatalities reported, especially cases of drownings reported in the December storms, the province is closely monitoring the situation, particularly concerning communities that are cut off due to flooding. The Provincial Emergency Medical Services (EMS) are currently facing challenges accessing certain areas due to the road conditions but are working on means to reach these communities.

Furthermore, MEC Makamu has been proactive in coordinating with district heads and local leaders to explore funding avenues for the repair of infrastructure affected by the flooding. He reminded residents of the need to prioritise safety and take care during this difficult time.

The province recognises the significant disruptions caused by this natural disaster and assures all residents that it is committed to restoring normalcy. The dignity and livelihoods of all residents remains a priority and the province will continue to collaborate with all relevant departments and agencies to support those affected.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ndavhe Ramakuela

Provincial Government Spokesperson

Tel: 082 200 5357

Thilivhali Muavha

Premier's Spokesperson

Tel: 066 011 7034

