Havana Roasters Coffee Makes Powerful Debut at Winter FancyFaire Food Show, Launches National Distribution Expansion

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Havana Roasters Coffee, a premium handcrafted coffee roaster inspired by the lost art of 1940s Cuban roasting masters, kicked off an ambitious new distribution drive with a standout presence at the Winter FancyFaire Food Show in San Diego this week. The company's premium coffee offerings received overwhelming praise for their excellent flavor profiles, positioning the brand as a rising star in the competitive specialty coffee category.The Winter FancyFaire show debut marks a pivotal moment for Havana Roasters Coffee as the company transitions from successful e-commerce and regional distribution to aggressive national expansion. Representatives from leading retailers, wholesalers, and distributors across the country converged on the Havana Roasters booth, drawn by the brand's authentic Cuban heritage and exceptional quality."The response at Winter FancyFaire show exceeded our expectations," said Havana Roasters Coffee CEO, Gabriel Martinez. "Industry professionals from the specialty food, consumer packaged goods, and hospitality sectors immediately recognized what makes our coffee special – the careful hand-crafting process and rich flavors that honor traditional Cuban roasting techniques."Currently available in whole bean and ground 12oz bags, single-serve K-Cups, and soon-to-launch Nespresso-compatible capsules, Havana Roasters Coffee features signature blends crafted from premium Arabica and Robusta beans. The flagship "Espresso Supreme" delivers the bold, deep, dark roast characteristic of classic Cuban-style gourmet coffee, while the "Americano" blend offers a perfectly balanced medium roast that showcases the roasters' expertise.The engagement with key industry members at the Winter FancyFaire Food Show represents a critical next step in significantly increasing company sales. Havana Roasters Coffee is already nationally distributed through KeHE and UNFI, along with regional boutique distributors, independent groceries, supermarkets, and specialty retailers. The brand is also available via www. havanaroasters.com and select e-commerce platforms including amazon.com.The San Diego show is just the beginning for Havana Roasters Coffee this year as the company has committed to exhibiting at a series of major trade shows over the coming months, with the strategic goal of driving product sales to record levels and securing premium placement with retailers nationwide.About Havana Roasters CoffeeHavana Roasters Coffee is an authentic handcrafted coffee roaster based in Miami, Florida. Drawing inspiration from rich Cuban heritage and the traditional "tostadores" (roasting masters) of the 1940s, the company delivers contemporary convenience through multiple formats including whole bean, ground, K-Cup, and soon Nespresso-compatible options. Every blend is hand-crafted from premium beans to deliver the authentic flavors that made Cuban coffee legendary.For more information, visit www.havanaroasters.com

