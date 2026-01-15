Mpumalanga Education on temporary suspension of classes in Bushbuckridge

The Department of Education convened a meeting with District Directors and affected Circuit Managers this afternoon, Wednesday, 14 January 2026, to assess the impact of the ongoing heavy rains on schooling activities across the province.

Following this engagement, and in consultation with our sister Departments and the Provincial Disaster Management Teams, the Department is encouraged by the smooth reopening of almost all schools in the Nkangala and Gert Sibande Districts.

Teaching and learning commenced without major challenges, creating a positive and focused environment for meaningful educational activities.

However, in Bohlabela Districts, the persistent rains have posed significant challenges. While some learners and teachers managed to reach their schools, some struggled due to waterlogged and inaccessible roads.

After careful consideration, the Department has taken the decision to temporarily suspend classes in the Bushbuckridge Local Municipality only for two days, from Thursday 15 January to Friday 16 January 2026.

In the Ehlanzeni District, School Principals have been formally empowered to exercise their discretion, guided by on the ground assessments to ensure the safety of both learners and staff.

It is important to note that the advisory for schools to apply discretion remains in effect for all areas currently experiencing rainfall. However, due to the reported severity of conditions in Bushbuckridge Local Municipality, the Department has taken this decision.

The Department once again urges all community members to remain vigilant and to put safety first. We strongly appeal to everyone not to cross flooded rivers, submerged bridges, or unsafe roads under any circumstances.

Let us continue to protect, guide, and support our children care. Their safety is our shared responsibility.

Together, let us ensure that every learner arrives at school and returns home safely, especially during this challenging rainy period.

The Department will continue to monitor the developments closely.

