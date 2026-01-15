Water and Sanitation on improving water storage levels in Limpopo and Mpumalanga

According to the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) weekly report on the water storage levels, persistent rainfall over the north-eastern parts of the country, affecting the Lowveld areas of Limpopo and Mpumalanga have resulted in high volumes of water in some of the dams, resulting in high flows from the dams that also led to possible flooding on the riverbanks downstream.

The DWS therefore issues a stern warning to members of the public to avoid water bodies like rivers, streams and dams during the continuous heavy rains, particularly in Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces, and other parts of the country, where rainfall has been persistent.

Members of the public should also exercise extreme caution when crossing bridges and on roads with strong moving volumes of water, and to refrain from engaging in recreational activities such as swimming or fishing, including those performing religious activities, during this period.

Limpopo province has recorded 90.3% this week, an improvement from last week’s 89.7%. Limpopo-Olifants Water Management Area (WMA) has recorded an overall water level of 94.6%, with some dams in the province overflowing over 100% full supply capacity following the recent rainfall.

Flag Boshielo Dam is hovering at 105.1% this week. The biggest dam in Limpopo, De Hoop is at 100.9% this week, a drop from last week’s 101.5%. Tzaneen Dam, which is currently under construction for the raising of its dam wall, is overflowing at 108% this week, a sharp rise from last week’s 102.0%. The tributary dams, Ebenezer, Magoebaskloof, and Hans Merensky, situated upstream to Tzaneen Dam are also hovering over 100% full supply capacity resulting in discharging of water at 169,78 cubic metres per second (m³/s).

Nandoni Dam has risen from 101.8 % to 105 % this week, discharging water at a rate of 427.02 m³/s. Albasini Dam is full at 108% this week and due to high water levels, a total of six sluice gates were opened from 12 - 13 January to release of water at 36 m³/s. Water level at Nsami Dam is at 166%, with a discharge of water from the dam at the rate of 338,118 m³/s.

The rising water levels in Limpopo have also affected the Water Supply Systems (WSS) in the province. Luvuvhu WSS, serving Thohoyandou has shot from 101.0% to 103.1%, while Polokwane WSS is also at 104.3% full supply capacity this week.

The persistent rainfall has also improved water storage levels in Mpumalanga province that have recorded 100.9% this week. Grootdraai Dam is hovering at 101.9% this week. Loskop Dam is at 101.6%. Rhenosterkop is at 102.7%. Blyderivierpoort has improved drastically from 101.7% to 106.1% this week.

Mpumalanga’s Crocodile East WSS serving Nelspruit, KaNyamazane, Matsulu, Malelane and Komatipoort is at full capacity at 101.6% % this week.

Spokesperson of the Department of Water and Sanitation, Ms Wisane Mavasa said there was a drastic rise of water levels in Limpopo and Mpumalanga due to the recent heavy rainfall, and this has resulted in water releases from some of the dams that were over full water supply capacity. She has, however, cautioned communities downstream of the rivers to be cautious as riverbanks may be overtopped as a result of the high flows.

“There is a surge of water storage levels, particularly in the provinces Limpopo and Mpumalanga. High water levels in some of the dams in Limpopo have resulted in water releases and the rivers ultimately overflowed. We would like to encourage members of the public to stay away from Nandoni, Albasini and Tzaneen dams, and those who are engaging in recreational activities downstream of the dams, should refrain from doing so as the water levels are too high and water is moving at a very fast current. The Department will constantly monitor the water levels in most of the dams, particularly those that are over the full supply capacity,” said Ms Mavasa.

Ms Mavasa further said there are provinces that are struggling to recharge the water storage reservoirs due to a lack of rain.

“In as much as we are very satisfied of the improvement of the water storage levels due to the recent rains in Limpopo and Mpumalanga and in other areas, Western Cape has not had any significant rainfall since its winter rainfalls, and this has resulted in its water levels going on a downward spiral week-on-week. This week, the surface water storage level has dropped from 60.3% to 58.1%, with Cape Town WSS also dropping from 68.3% to 66.2%.

We, therefore, call on the residents in those areas to conserve water, comply with municipal water restrictions and bylaws, and attend to any leaks that may result in water losses,” she said.

In North West province, water storage levels dams have slightly dropped from 102.1% to 100.1% this week.

Kwazulu-Natal province is at 93.8% this week. Pongolapoort Dam has improved from last week’s 88.4% to 89.2% this week and it is currently releasing about 350 m³/s to enhance flood absorption capacity. However, while the capacity remains manageable, the increased water flow may affect farmers’ access to their fields downstream.

Northern Cape province is at 100.1% this week. The province’s Orange WSS which supplies the Northern and Eastern Cape provinces has slightly dropped from 100.7% to 97.7%. A good improvement when compared to 73.9% last year at this time.

Water levels in the Eastern Cape have slightly dropped from 75.4% to 74.7% this week. Algoa WSS which supplies Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, Sarah Baartman District, Kouga Local Municipality and Gamtroos Irrigation, is at low level of 48.4% this week. Lats year at this time it stood at 80.2%. Butterworth WSS is at satisfactory levels at 91.1% this week.

Amathole WSS is stable at 88.4% this week. The system has a total of six dams which serve Bhisho, Buffalo City and East London. Klipplaat WSS which serves Chris Hani District Municipality, has also dropped from 95.0% to 94.1%.

There is an expectation of more summer rainfall in the north-eastern, central and coastal areas of the country, which may continue to improve surface water levels in the country’s water storage levels.

The Department of Water and Sanitation reiterates its call on members of the community to be cautious around water and to continuously use water sparingly, and observe water conservation measures, despite the country’s surface water storage capacity improving in most dams this week.

For more information, contact:

Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za.

