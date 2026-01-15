Above Digital doubles bookings revenue for Treasure Pots as studio renews partnership for 2026

Namita Ramani, CEO, Above Digital

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Above Digital , a Dubai-based digital performance marketing agency, has helped Treasure Pots, a creative pottery studio founded by Tara Mohrebi, double its bookings revenue and increase website traffic by 59 per cent following a phased digital and brand growth partnership.As part of the renewed partnership for 2026, Above Digital will support Treasure Pots’ long-term growth by increasing studio footfall, filling class capacity more consistently and building a first-party customer database to encourage repeat visits and retention.This next phase also focuses on strengthening the booking journey to ensure interest translates into confirmed bookings, supporting predictable and sustainable revenue.“Our decision to return to Above Digital was driven by clarity,” said Tara Mohrebi, Founder of Treasure Pots. “The early work helped us define who we are creatively. Now, the focus is on growth, consistency and making sure our classes are accessible and easy to book. The partnership feels aligned with where the studio is heading.”The collaboration between the two companies began in September 2024, when Above Digital was appointed to support Treasure Pots in building a strong creative and commercial foundation ahead of its growth phase. The initial scope focused on content production, website design and early-stage social media management, helping the studio refine its creative identity while establishing a functional digital presence designed to convert interest into bookings.Alongside brand and creative execution, Above Digital supported Treasure Pots’ commercial journey by designing and implementing a streamlined booking funnel for classes and workshops. This included setting up a booking system to reduce friction, improve conversion and support early customer enquiries. The first phase of the project was completed by April 2025.Following a planned pause, Treasure Pots re-engaged Above Digital in November 2025 as the studio entered its next stage of growth, shifting focus from brand awareness to consistent bookings and revenue performance.After resuming performance marketing in December 2025, Treasure Pots achieved 50% revenue growth compared to November 2025. In January 2026, with consistent optimisations, performance accelerated, generating nearly 50% of December’s total revenue in the first 10 days.“Treasure Pots is a great example of why digital strategy needs to evolve as a business matures,” said Namita Ramani, Founder and CEO of Above Digital. “The first phase was about building a credible brand and reducing friction in the booking journey. Once that foundation was in place, we could focus on conversion, consistency and revenue. The results speak for themselves.”The renewed engagement reflects a shared focus on performance, transparency and long-term value, as Treasure Pots continues to scale its presence in Dubai’s creative and experiential space.

